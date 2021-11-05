Another Voice: Congress needs to make Child Tax Credit permanent

As a mother of three young children, trying to find work plus take care of my kids is a struggle, especially because we don’t have child care. My kids are 8, 5 and 1. There aren’t many high-quality child care options available in my community, and there’s no way we could afford the extremely high cost of the programs that do have open spots. Child care for just one child can cost as much as our rent.
My husband is a home health aide, and I’m a call center worker. We try to work around each other’s schedules, so that one of us is available to care for the kids at all times. That’s a huge headache and significantly limits our income. We’ve gone through so many different iterations of work and care, but it’s a puzzle with pieces that never really fit. It’s made it difficult to advance in our careers.
It’s exhausting, and we struggle to make ends meet. Right now, I’m not working so I can care for my kids and as a result, it’s hard to cover our essential living expenses. We practically live paycheck to paycheck trying to keep our family afloat.
The challenges created by the pandemic definitely make life even harder. There are days when we don’t know how we are going to make it to the next.
That’s why the expanded Child Tax Credit means so much to my family. That extra $850/month gives us so much more room to breathe. For us, it’s going straight toward essentials like rent, utilities and healthy groceries. It means we don’t have to worry so much about how we’ll make it from one paycheck to the next. It’s even enabled us to pay for after-school activities like dance and basketball. The monthly Child Tax Credit payments are more than just financial relief: They provide stability for so many children like mine.
I’m so glad Congress and the Biden-Harris administration made this long-overdue investment in children and families. It’s making a difference, right now, for my family. I really hope lawmakers make it permanent, and I’m proud to fight for that as a member of MomsRising.
We also need Congress to make bold investments in child care so all parents can find and afford the quality care we need to hold jobs and give our kids a strong start, and to ensure child care providers are paid a living wage.
Children are our future, so let’s make sure they have what they need to be successful. We can make the expanded Child Tax Credit permanently available for all families. We can address the child care crisis. We can guarantee paid family and medical leave for all. In short, we can build the care infrastructure families need to thrive. I hope lawmakers will do all that for working families.
Jacqueline Sealey is a mom of three and a member of MomsRising. She lives in Niagara Falls.