Another Voice: Congress needs to make Child Tax Credit permanent

As a mother of three young children, trying to find work plus take care of my kids is a struggle, especially because we don’t have child care. My kids are 8, 5 and 1. There aren’t many high-quality child care options available in my community, and there’s no way we could afford the extremely high cost of the programs that do have open spots. Child care for just one child can cost as much as our rent.

My husband is a home health aide, and I’m a call center worker. We try to work around each other’s schedules, so that one of us is available to care for the kids at all times. That’s a huge headache and significantly limits our income. We’ve gone through so many different iterations of work and care, but it’s a puzzle with pieces that never really fit. It’s made it difficult to advance in our careers.

It’s exhausting, and we struggle to make ends meet. Right now, I’m not working so I can care for my kids and as a result, it’s hard to cover our essential living expenses. We practically live paycheck to paycheck trying to keep our family afloat.

The challenges created by the pandemic definitely make life even harder. There are days when we don’t know how we are going to make it to the next.