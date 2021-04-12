Another Voice: Congress must protect workers’ right to organize

For 30 years I was an attorney representing labor unions. The last union organizing election I worked on took place in November 2020 at a nursing home in Niagara County. A majority of the employees petitioned for a secret ballot election to organize themselves into a union. The employer hired “consultants” who immediately got to work unleashing a war against the organizing effort.
Union supporters were brought individually before the owners of the nursing home, berated for being “weak” and “followers” and then fired. Terminated employees were publicly escorted out of the nursing home so that all their peers could observe what happens to employees audacious enough to support a union. The consultants stood next to employees observing the tasks they were performing. When employees questioned who the consultants were, they were told “those are the people who will be taking your job if you vote in the union.”
The employer refused to allow for a mail ballot election even though Covid was raging. In order to avoid a drawn-out hearing which would delay the election by weeks, the employees conceded. During the election, the employer strategically stood where every voter could see the employer, as they cast their ballot in a cold tent in the nursing home parking lot on a dark November morning.
As you might have guessed, the employees were defeated in their vote to have democracy in their workplace. Yes, labor charges were filed, but during the time it takes to litigate, employees will have lost their appetite to risk their livelihoods.
I recently left my law practice to work as the director of Cornell University’s Buffalo office. I hope to research and educate on labor policy. The evidence is clear that labor reform is necessary in the United States.
It is beyond refute that union workers make more money than nonunion workers; according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, an average of about 16% more. Then why don’t employees join a union? Because workers are not protected under the law. Because the moment there is a whisper of a union, the boss gets to work interrogating, threatening, bribing and terminating union supporters in a relentless campaign designed to prevent a union at all costs.
For the first time since 1935, Congress is poised to pass meaningful labor law reform. The Protecting the Right to Organize Act addresses many of the anti-union shortcomings of our current law. Passing the PRO Act would help restore workers’ ability to organize with their co-workers and negotiate for better pay, benefits, and fairness on the job. American workers deserve a fair and free election to decide whether or not they want to form and join a union. Congress should pass the PRO Act.
Cathy Creighton is director of Cornell University’s ILR Buffalo CoLab.