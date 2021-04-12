Another Voice: Congress must protect workers’ right to organize

For 30 years I was an attorney representing labor unions. The last union organizing election I worked on took place in November 2020 at a nursing home in Niagara County. A majority of the employees petitioned for a secret ballot election to organize themselves into a union. The employer hired “consultants” who immediately got to work unleashing a war against the organizing effort.

Union supporters were brought individually before the owners of the nursing home, berated for being “weak” and “followers” and then fired. Terminated employees were publicly escorted out of the nursing home so that all their peers could observe what happens to employees audacious enough to support a union. The consultants stood next to employees observing the tasks they were performing. When employees questioned who the consultants were, they were told “those are the people who will be taking your job if you vote in the union.”

The employer refused to allow for a mail ballot election even though Covid was raging. In order to avoid a drawn-out hearing which would delay the election by weeks, the employees conceded. During the election, the employer strategically stood where every voter could see the employer, as they cast their ballot in a cold tent in the nursing home parking lot on a dark November morning.