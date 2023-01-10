Another Voice: Congress must do more to support Social Security

The pandemic restructured the way we work – and not always to our advantage. A prime example of the ripple effects caused by a disrupted workforce is the Social Security Administration (SSA), which serves older and disabled members of our society. Staffing, budget and technology issues led to painful challenges for Social Security Disability (SSD) applicants – the backlog of claimants waiting for decisions on disability claims has risen to 1 million. Anyone seeking help from the SSA’s 800 number faces extremely long hold times.

“Underfunding has plagued the agency for years and during the pandemic, workloads increased and low-paid employees who review claims left in droves,” said Kathleen Romig, director of Social Security and Disability at the nonpartisan Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

The decrease in claims reviewers led to the backlog and lengthened wait times for SSD clients. Typically, 70% of initial applications are denied. On average it takes one year to go through the application and reconsideration levels, then another 10-12 months to get a date for a hearing before an administrative law judge.

The workforce shortages, outdated technology and overly complicated processes translate to real pain for claimants who typically go without income waiting for benefits. Financial stress over paying for food, housing, transportation, heat and out-of-pocket medical bills leads to further declines in health.

Democrats called for increased funding, however, the recent omnibus package did nothing for the SSA. A previously awarded stop-gap provision providing the agency with $800 million for customer service, will not go far toward fixing the problems the SSA faces.

Social Security (SS) is a program American workers pay into throughout their work lives to ensure a minimal income for retirement, or to cover them in the event they become disabled before reaching retirement age. SS has been underfunded for more than two decades, while demographics show the population is growing older. An older population means we have more retirees, and more workers (particularly those who do physical labor) who have been injured or are too ill to work and need their SSD benefits to survive. Americans deserve better from their government.

Congress should act on a realistic budget that pays SSA employees for the valuable work they do, allots funds to update technology and supports the work needed to streamline the application process. Disabled workers and retirees should not have to continue to bear the pain of an underfunded, pandemic-stressed SSA.

Jeffrey Freedman, managing attorney of Jeffrey Freedman Attorneys, PLLC., served two terms as chair of the Erie County Bar Association Committee for the Disabled, has been a member of the National Organization of Social Security Claimants Representatives for more than 40 years, and has helped over 20,000 SSD and SSI claimants since 1980.