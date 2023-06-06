After two decades of historic private investment, job creation, positive economic impact and the support of essential services like education, health care, housing and more, the Seneca Nation’s gaming compact is facing an uncertain and potentially perilous future. The New York State Legislature can act to protect it.

State Sen. Tim Kennedy has introduced legislation that would grant Gov. Kathy Hochul the authority to sign a new compact with the Seneca Nation, while also ensuring the Nation retains vital protection under federal law. Both are needed.

The federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA) requires that Native Nations have a valid compact in order to conduct casino gaming. The law also requires that states negotiate with Native Nations in good faith, and allows Native Nations to sue in federal court if the good faith obligations are not honored. A Supreme Court case provided states an avenue to avoid such challenges, in conflict with existing federal law.

States can act to ensure that Native Nations have this legal protection, which is fundamental to the IGRA. Many states, including California, Washington and Michigan, have done so. New York should do the same by passing Kennedy’s bill.

New York’s legislative session ends June 8. Ongoing negotiations between the Seneca Nation and New York State will continue after legislators leave Albany. The proposed legislation will ensure that negotiations continue and are completed in an arena of fairness and good faith between partners who have admittedly not always seen eye to eye.

A choice not to pass the bill is a tacit approval for the use of bad faith tactics in the negotiations. This does not square with the Legislature’s responsibility to provide a check on the Governor’s Office. That is especially important here, where the governor is recused from negotiations and decision-making rests with unelected appointees.

The Legislature needs to pass this bill now; otherwise it creates the very real possibility that the parties cannot legally agree to a compact even when we come to terms. It also creates the stark possibility that there will be no compact, jeopardizing a significant economic engine for Western New York, and a vital economic lifeline for the Seneca Nation and our people.

New York holds itself as a standard bearer for progressive values and fair treatment for all. Why would the state then want to deny Indigenous people the protection of federal law?

Kennedy’s legislation levels the playing field by holding the state to the standards envisioned and established by Congress.

This is about the future of the Seneca Nation and the future of Western New York. The time to protect that future is now. The New York State Legislature has just days to stand for fairness – for the Seneca Nation, and for Western New York.

Rickey Armstrong Sr. is president of the Seneca Nation.