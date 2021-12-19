Another Voice: Commuter rail to Southtowns should accompany new stadium plan

The worst-kept secret in sports economics is that constructing shiny multibillion-dollar stadiums rarely delivers significant impact to the economy of the surrounding community.

A recent story from the Investigative Post explained that building a new stadium would have an economic benefit similar to building a new Target store, which is quite sad, especially considering it would be one of the largest public investments in our region’s history.

This isn’t to say the Bills don’t add value to the community because they certainly do, even if it is mostly emotional. The Bills are a point of pride for Buffalonians; they give us a sense of national and international relevance. Our relatively small community is just one of 32 markets in the world to call an NFL franchise our own, and that’s undeniably special.

I don’t have to explain how important the Bills are to the identity of our community, but how much money will people in a poor city pay so that billionaires don’t take our sense of identity and community away?