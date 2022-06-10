Another Voice: Community help will get Catholic Charities past the finish line

With Appeal 2022 in its final weeks, thank you to everyone who has already given to this annual campaign of hope. Understanding Western New York’s continuing needs, we set an ambitious $9.5 million goal in January. I’m pleased to share that we are nearly there and have raised $9 million with about half a million dollars to raise by the end of June.

Your support helps Catholic Charities bring hope to our neighbors through myriad services such as basic emergency assistance, behavioral health, education and workforce training, youth and family support services, nine food pantries and more. The Appeal also supports several ministries that benefit all parishes through the Fund for the Faith.

More than 125,000 were served last year across WNY’s eight counties, touching nearly every community from Wellsville to Youngstown. This includes our decades-long work on Buffalo’s East Side where we offer, at seven sites, among other services, a food pantry, basic needs assistance, behavioral health, WIC, and education and workforce training. In immediate response to the recent horrific tragedy, we expanded our days of operation at our Rich Street Food Pantry and packed bags of food and hygiene products for distribution at the mobile site or directly to clients. Because we know the need will be ongoing in the months and years ahead, a gift to Catholic Charities in support of the East Side community will be directly invested there.

But this is only one example. Season after season we are a beacon of hope for people of all ages, faiths and from all walks of life. In the last year alone, Catholic Charities promoted success in the classroom through comprehensive character development and skill-building activities for 7,034 students; provided food and basic emergency help to 18,469 individuals; empowered 2,005 individuals to gain education and job training for greater financial stability; and provided accessible and safe behavioral health services for 11,174 children and adults.

For nearly 100 years the generosity of our community has ensured that Catholic Charities is a constant beacon of hope – for the single father thrilled to receive pull-ups for his two-year-old, the parents whose teen turned around through an intensive home-based program, and the young man who left school and then got his high school equivalency and job training.

Quoting Appeal 2022 Co-chair Nancy Nielsen, MD, PhD, “How could you not want to help when you have a group of professionals who know how to help them? In this you see the faces of the people who get helped.” Together, we can offer this hope and help. Donations can be made at ccwny.org/donate through June 30.

Deacon Steve Schumer is president and CEO of Catholic Charities.