Another Voice: College finance reform must go beyond debt forgiveness

Standing at $1.7 trillion, American college debt is greater than the entire economies of Canada, South Korea, Russia, Australia and Spain. If American college debt were a country, it would be the 10th wealthiest in the world, rapidly approaching Brazil, Italy, France, India and the United Kingdom.

In the face of ballooning college debt, President Biden and leading Democrats on Capitol Hill continue to renew calls for varying levels of college debt cancellation. Although admirable, debt relief alone will not end our present-day crisis. Solving the American college debt debacle requires substantial reforms to the system that produced this debt in the first place. In other words, we must treat not only the symptoms but their underlying causes.

Aside from eliminating predatory for-profit colleges, traditional nonprofit colleges and college lending corporations must also be held accountable. Today, colleges and universities operate under perverse incentives. For example, U.S. News & World Report metrics reveal that output factors, such as graduation rate performance and graduate indebtedness, account for less than 15% of a college’s rank. Meanwhile, input factors like faculty resources and financial resources account for more than 80%.