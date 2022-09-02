Another Voice: College debt forgiveness plan fails to address escalating costs

The major drawback in the Biden-Harris Administration's Student Debt Relief Plan is that it perpetuates an anachronistic system for financing the costs of higher education. It distorts market forces of supply and demand, resulting in skyrocketing costs. This plan offers little incentive on the part of educational institutions to control their costs.

According to U.S. News & World Report, at the end of fiscal year 2020, the 10 largest university endowments had assets averaging nearly $21 billion with Harvard topping the list at $41.9 billion, Yale at $31.1 billion, Stanford at $28.9 billion and Princeton at $25.9 billion. Why should the federal government be guaranteeing loans for students at these wealthy institutions? Instead, why aren’t these institutions guaranteeing their own student’s loans?

Most parents fail to realize that their child’s first financial advisor is a college’s financial aid counselor, whose interest is maintaining enrollment, at minimal cost to the institution. They are not charged with offering counsel on the affordability of your child’s future debt load. In prior generations, “aid” was typically in the form of a grant that did not have to be repaid. Today, “aid” in the case of most students, is debt which has to be repaid, and cannot be discharged via bankruptcy.

A fundamental flaw in our present system of government loan subsidies is that it does not take into account what a graduate is likely to earn in their chosen field of study. This is a recipe for financial misery for those unable to comfortably service their debt. Banks that originate government backed mortgage loans have maximum debt ratios that borrowers are subject to. There is no such discipline with government backed education loans.

The administration’s debt forgiveness program, while well intentioned, should serve as an admission that our present program for financing higher education costs is not only broken, but is a major contributor to the ever escalating cost of college. No doubt, there are very powerful forces who benefit mightily from the status quo. However, we do no favors to the legions of students who are de facto economic hostages to their college debt loads.

If taxpayers are to support any debt forgiveness program, it must be tied to reform proposals that will inject some much needed rationality into a system that all too often works for the benefit of the educational institution, rather than its students. The administration’s plan also fails to address the moral dilemma facing parents and students who have worked and saved for years to reduce or eliminate the burden of college debt.

It is understandable that this plan would engender resentment among those who have “acted responsibly.” It’s unfortunate that Biden has chosen a bailout, rather than addressing the conditions that have necessitated a bailout.

Anthony J Ogorek is founder and president of Ogorek Wealth Management LLC.