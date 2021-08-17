Another Voice: Collapse of Afghanistan should surprise no one

No one can be blamed for disliking the optics of Kabul International Airport on Sunday. The video is shocking but hardly surprising. We were all told for years the Afghan government was endemically corrupt. We were told that ghost soldiers drifted through the ranks of the "300,000 strong" force of Afghan defenders.

We were all told for years the Afghan government lacked any logistical capability. In fact, the construction of the Afghan government is the most documented story of corruption in world history. Anyone can access the military's Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction reports. Not only that, soldiers and professionals like me have continually sounded the alarm as to what was happening in Afghanistan.

Nearly seven years ago I asked in this space, "What do we think the end game will be" when the Afghan government must stand on its own? Well, now we have the answer we all knew was coming: capitulation to the Taliban.