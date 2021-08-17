Another Voice: Collapse of Afghanistan should surprise no one

No one can be blamed for disliking the optics of Kabul International Airport on Sunday. The video is shocking but hardly surprising. We were all told for years the Afghan government was endemically corrupt. We were told that ghost soldiers drifted through the ranks of the "300,000 strong" force of Afghan defenders.
We were all told for years the Afghan government lacked any logistical capability. In fact, the construction of the Afghan government is the most documented story of corruption in world history. Anyone can access the military's Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction reports. Not only that, soldiers and professionals like me have continually sounded the alarm as to what was happening in Afghanistan.
Nearly seven years ago I asked in this space, "What do we think the end game will be" when the Afghan government must stand on its own? Well, now we have the answer we all knew was coming: capitulation to the Taliban.
There's plenty of blame to go around for the failure of the Afghan government, but it is neither President Biden nor Donald Trump's fault. Cowardice and endemic corruption on the Afghan side should take the blame. As for the American/NATO side, absolute apathy about the 30,000-foot mission is what happened for 20 years – the total failure of the "expert class" who come out of our military academies and elite universities. These people are the diplomatic corps of the United States, and they also make up the upper ranks of the officer corps of the United States military. All their cultural sensitivity and endless meetings added up to nothing (as did their mock constitutions drawn up in ivory towers).
They were supposed to be making a logistically capable government, and instead they chose to be the logistical capability for that government. The Afghan government hasn't been able to provide gasoline to power generators or enough bullets for soldiers in the last 20 years, but we somehow expected them to be able to maintain helicopters and jets without us doing it for them? It was then and is now laughable to think anyone didn't know this collapse was coming.
As far as I'm concerned, the only thing Biden has done wrong on this issue was not leaving by May 2, as Trump had arranged. Every second of delay allows a tragedy to happen that could draw the United States back in for years.
Biden needs to keep an iron constitution and weather all the criticism he's going to get to keep us out for good. There is nothing further U.S. involvement can obtain, and it turns out the only thing 20 years and trillions of dollars of U.S. involvement did obtain was the death of Osama bin Laden – in Pakistan.
Paul Lacapruccia has been a soldier, a mercenary and a college professor. He spent 2003-2004 and 2013-2014 in Afghanistan.