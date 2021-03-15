Another Voice: Colden town officials tacitly endorse Trump’s big lie

Using his presidential megaphone and social media platforms to spread his message, President Donald Trump duped millions of citizens into believing he had won the 2020 presidential election by a landslide and that it was being stolen from him.

Trump filed 61 lawsuits in state and federal courts alleging massive election fraud and asking the courts to overturn the election results in six states. Other than one small victory on a technicality in Pennsylvania, Trump lost every challenge.

In Texas, the Republican attorney general and attorneys general in 17 other states asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate 62 state-certified, Electoral College votes won by President Biden. The Supreme Court refused to hear the case.

When Congress assembled in early January to formally name Biden the winner, seven Republican senators and 138 House members voted against certifying his electoral win in Pennsylvania.

Did local officials encourage pro-Trump voters to double down on their belief in the big lie? I can offer one example: my hometown of Colden.

During prior elections Colden’s officials strictly enforced a town law that served to peacefully end the political tensions between candidates, and among town citizens, once their votes were cast.