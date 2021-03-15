Another Voice: Colden town officials tacitly endorse Trump’s big lie

Using his presidential megaphone and social media platforms to spread his message, President Donald Trump duped millions of citizens into believing he had won the 2020 presidential election by a landslide and that it was being stolen from him.
Trump filed 61 lawsuits in state and federal courts alleging massive election fraud and asking the courts to overturn the election results in six states. Other than one small victory on a technicality in Pennsylvania, Trump lost every challenge.
In Texas, the Republican attorney general and attorneys general in 17 other states asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate 62 state-certified, Electoral College votes won by President Biden. The Supreme Court refused to hear the case.
When Congress assembled in early January to formally name Biden the winner, seven Republican senators and 138 House members voted against certifying his electoral win in Pennsylvania.
Did local officials encourage pro-Trump voters to double down on their belief in the big lie? I can offer one example: my hometown of Colden.
During prior elections Colden’s officials strictly enforced a town law that served to peacefully end the political tensions between candidates, and among town citizens, once their votes were cast.
The law reads: “Nonilluminated political signs, shall not be located on public property and shall be removed within three days after an election.”
I know this law was taken seriously in the past because I once received a telephone call from the town’s code enforcement officer shortly after an election reminding me to remove my political lawn signs.
What was different after the 2020 presidential election? Biden/Harris lawn signs quickly disappeared but a large number of Trump/Pence lawn signs remained on display well after Biden took office in late January.
Prior to the 2020 election, lawn signs in Colden allowed citizens a way to publicly endorse their favored candidates. But afterward, renegade Trump/Pence lawn signs took on a very different purpose: They were converted into symbols for Trump supporters to promote the big lie.
By failing to remove the Trump/Pence yard signs, the all-Republican Colden town board allowed citizens, months after the votes were counted, to continue to publicly erode trust in the election process by denying, without evidence, the legitimacy of the election results.
In the end, millions of American may have believed what came from Trump’s mouth, but not enough to hijack the 2020 presidential election. This time the rule of law trumped the big lie.
Ronald Fraser, Ph.D., is the author of “America, Democracy & You: Where Have All the Citizens Gone?”