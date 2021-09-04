Another Voice: Closing ECC South would deprive rural college students

I was distressed to read recommendations by Erie Community College’s interim president and Buffalo News editors that a necessary and vital part of our community – ECC South – be closed.
South of Buffalo lie economically depressed and underserved rural areas. Internet access, city water and natural gas are not available in many places, including the Cattaraugus Seneca Nation.
Since there is no public transportation, rural and Seneca Nation college students must drive their own vehicles, which, with insurance, inspections, license plates, etc., are difficult to maintain. Add the expense of driving to City Campus, with Buffalo’s nonexistent parking places and expensive parking lots, and such added costs become prohibitive. At ECC South, parking spaces are free and plentiful.
In addition, driving time is at least an hour. Many students hold jobs, so two-plus hours per day to Buffalo adds to the burden of finding sufficient time for work, classes, study, family, etc.
For many high school students, community colleges are important passages into the world of higher education. A community college offers a close connection to professors who teach their students themselves, rather than using graduate students to teach their classes while they focus on research and publication.
Current and past students at ECC South have expressed appreciation for the Ph.D.s who taught their math, biology and chemistry classes, and for the opportunity to be involved in research at an undergraduate level. Several said they learned more from math and science classes at ECC South than from similar classes at higher level universities.
Where are publicity and recruiting efforts for ECC South? Previously, faculty from ECC South visited high schools and the Seneca Nation to give presentations, talk to students and teachers, and encourage college training and careers. Advertising was in all media, and promotional and sporting events were held, as well.
It is just as important for economically deprived, at-risk rural and Seneca Nation students to have access to educational opportunities as it is for urban students. To suggest that rural students travel long distances or learn “virtually” when, for many, internet access is not available, is to show a calloused disregard for their needs.
I hope that county officials, college employees and students, news and other media, and the greater community, value ECC South for its educational contributions – in addition to higher education courses equivalent to and accepted at all other colleges, many areas of vocational training are also offered. I hope we value it enough to ensure that it continues as a vital and necessary resource for our students, our entire community, and our future.
Janice Ninan, a former school principal, is married to Thamby Ninan, who founded the biology department at ECC South.