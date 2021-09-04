Another Voice: Closing ECC South would deprive rural college students

I was distressed to read recommendations by Erie Community College’s interim president and Buffalo News editors that a necessary and vital part of our community – ECC South – be closed.

South of Buffalo lie economically depressed and underserved rural areas. Internet access, city water and natural gas are not available in many places, including the Cattaraugus Seneca Nation.

Since there is no public transportation, rural and Seneca Nation college students must drive their own vehicles, which, with insurance, inspections, license plates, etc., are difficult to maintain. Add the expense of driving to City Campus, with Buffalo’s nonexistent parking places and expensive parking lots, and such added costs become prohibitive. At ECC South, parking spaces are free and plentiful.

In addition, driving time is at least an hour. Many students hold jobs, so two-plus hours per day to Buffalo adds to the burden of finding sufficient time for work, classes, study, family, etc.

For many high school students, community colleges are important passages into the world of higher education. A community college offers a close connection to professors who teach their students themselves, rather than using graduate students to teach their classes while they focus on research and publication.