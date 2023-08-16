The old American Axle auto plant in East Buffalo closed in 2007 after 85 years. Deindustrialization and offshoring shuttered the factory and cost hundreds of Western New Yorkers their jobs.

But today the plant is humming again. Viridi Parente produces 3,000 lithium battery units annually, recruiting and training workers right from the East Side of Buffalo. In Lockport, General Motors’ plant is set to bring another 200 good-paying jobs pivotal to electric vehicle manufacturing.

This boom in clean energy jobs and manufacturing is being driven by historic, job-creating legislation from Congress.

One year ago, Democrats in Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act. It provided an unprecedented $370 billion for climate action, which could create up to 9 million new jobs over the next decade – and it’s expected that those numbers could grow. When all is said and done, we believe it will signal a turning point not just in America’s clean energy economy, but in New York’s clean energy job creation, too.

We would know. One of us is New York’s senior U.S. senator who authored the IRA and shepherded it into law and the other is an Army veteran whose company has invested over $1 billion in clean energy projects and jobs.

When fully implemented, the Inflation Reduction Act could generate $34 billion in large-scale clean power generation and storage for New York between now and 2030. That means thousands of good-paying New York jobs.

Western New York won’t have to wait long to see these benefits. Viridi Parente’s battery plant, for example, could potentially employ up to 400 New Yorkers thanks to the IRA. More examples abound across New York: from green hydrogen production in Albany, to offshore wind manufacturing in Wellsville, to lithium ion battery recycling in Rochester, New York’s clean energy manufacturing surge will only keep growing.

And of course, solar energy is also flourishing in our state. Over 11,000 New Yorkers at over 700 companies have installed enough solar panels to power over 750,000 homes. Now, thanks to the IRA, experts expect those jobs and savings to grow and grow.

But ever since the Inflation Reduction Act was enacted, extremists in Washington have sought to unravel it. It’s strikingly similar to what they tried to do to the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, before eventually relenting after that law proved so successful.

The worst thing we can do right now is let politics undermine New York’s clean jobs and manufacturing boom. So we’re urging New Yorkers to oppose partisan attempts to defund New York’s clean energy jobs.

Now more than ever, we need to maximize clean job growth across the country. Climate change is here. New Yorkers felt the impact when wildfire smoke from Canada shut much of our state down. July saw the hottest temperatures ever in many parts of the world. And rising ocean temperatures threaten fragile ecosystems and economic resources.

Time is short: We urge New York’s local leaders to seize the opportunity presented by the IRA. We urge New Yorkers to shout down partisan attempts to defund clean energy jobs .

And we urge the opponents of the IRA to stand down.

Charles E. Schumer, a Democrat from New York, is majority leader of the U.S. Senate. Jon Powers is co-founder and president of CleanCapital, a clean energy investment firm based in New York.