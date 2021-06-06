Another Voice: Climate investment act has many benefits for NY

Two years ago, the New York State Legislature took an enormous step toward a clean energy economy by passing the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), a bold climate bill that seeks to achieve a carbon-neutral economy by 2050.

While the CLCPA provides the vision for New York’s renewable future, aspiration is moot without the capital to drive it forward. The Climate and Community Investment Act (CCIA) puts polluters’ money where New York’s mouth is.

By charging corporate polluters for their toxic emissions, the CCIA stands to generate approximately $15 billion in new revenue each year. The funds will then be reinvested back into New York, providing direct relief from three intersecting crises: economic downturn, racial injustice and a rapidly changing climate. If passed, the CCIA will be a critical landmark for environmental and racial equity. It’s also, quite simply, smart economics.

The CCIA takes the wise approach of investing at both the large-scale and the local level. One-third of all revenue generated will be funneled into a grant program for community-based organizations to undertake clean energy efforts. Local organizations will be empowered to take on projects that best serve the needs of their neighborhoods, like community-owned solar or parks.