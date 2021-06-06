Another Voice: Climate investment act has many benefits for NY

Two years ago, the New York State Legislature took an enormous step toward a clean energy economy by passing the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), a bold climate bill that seeks to achieve a carbon-neutral economy by 2050.
While the CLCPA provides the vision for New York’s renewable future, aspiration is moot without the capital to drive it forward. The Climate and Community Investment Act (CCIA) puts polluters’ money where New York’s mouth is.
By charging corporate polluters for their toxic emissions, the CCIA stands to generate approximately $15 billion in new revenue each year. The funds will then be reinvested back into New York, providing direct relief from three intersecting crises: economic downturn, racial injustice and a rapidly changing climate. If passed, the CCIA will be a critical landmark for environmental and racial equity. It’s also, quite simply, smart economics.
The CCIA takes the wise approach of investing at both the large-scale and the local level. One-third of all revenue generated will be funneled into a grant program for community-based organizations to undertake clean energy efforts. Local organizations will be empowered to take on projects that best serve the needs of their neighborhoods, like community-owned solar or parks.
Ratepayers will also reap material benefits, in the form of energy rebates and direct cash assistance aimed at reducing the financial burdens of utility bills on low-income New Yorkers.
Zooming out statewide, revenue will also be used to fund ambitious, large-scale renewable energy projects. Lofty initiatives like large solar arrays and offshore wind farms will move us farther and faster toward a renewable economy, but they come with a high price tag. The CCIA will cover the costs and take these projects from plans to reality.
Further, the CCIA will provide an urgently needed boost to New York’s workforce, which is still devastated by economic recession. At a time when the state’s unemployment rate remains at nearly 9 percent, the bill’s plan to add 150,000 good-paying local jobs in the first decade will play a crucial role in getting New York back to work.
By implementing the bill’s gold standard labor agreements – which include union prevailing wages and prioritizing jobs for unemployed and previously incarcerated individuals – we can build the thriving, diverse workforce that New York deserves.
The Legislature has an opportunity to meet this historic moment and invest in the well-being of New Yorkers for generations to come – and with the legislative session ending on Thursday, there’s no time to waste. We must pass the Climate and Community Investment Act and fund the path to meet our climate goals.
Jon Powers is co-founder and president of CleanCapital, a clean-energy investment platform.