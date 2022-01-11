Another Voice: Climate councils must not make rash energy decisions

In addition to lower rates, natural gas has zero sulfur and nitrous oxide emissions, and less than half of coal’s carbon emissions. How then can New York import electricity with coal power in its mix and determine that two much cleaner downstate natural gas plants cannot get permitted? Natural gas replacing coal is a major reason why New York has the lowest per capita carbon emissions in the country.

Another item of question beyond New York’s border was the cancellation of the Keystone pipeline that would have imported oil from Canada – our friendly neighbor – and a few months later the spike in fuel costs that has our president pleading with Saudi Arabia to produce and export more oil.

The point being that while we aggressively pursue emission-free transportation and electricity, we cannot pull the plug on fuels that are necessary before cost-effective replacements are developed and proven to be reliable. Let other states catch up on New York’s dramatic reductions in power generation emissions and let’s focus on the top carbon emission priority – transportation.