Another Voice: Climate Council rightly rejects false home-heat solutions

After almost three years of work, public input and deliberations, New York’s Climate Action Council released recommendations that enable the state to meet its statutory climate goals. Despite relentless pressure and misinformation campaigns from the fossil fuel industry and its allies, the Council stayed steadfast in limiting the possibility of using false solutions like green hydrogen and renewable natural gas (RNG) for heating and cooking.

Here’s why this is a sound decision.

All independent studies on both these expensive gases conclude that they do little to help either the climate or the gas customers. The sole objective in their promotion is to ensure profits for the gas industry.

The only practical method of producing emissions-free hydrogen is to do so using emissions-free electricity. It is not hard to see why it would be more efficient and economical to use that electricity directly to energize homes, rather than add the extra complexity of converting it into hydrogen. Only those who would profit from hydrogen carrying pipes would suggest something so transparently detrimental to consumers’ energy costs, not to mention the fact that electric heat pumps use only a fraction of the energy of their combustion-based counterparts.

While special interests were intent on obfuscating facts, the experts on the Climate Action Council did not fall into the hydrogen-heating trap. And when hydrogen promoters deceptively use national averages to obfuscate the carbon footprint of the 90% clean upstate New York electric grid, it isn’t hard to gauge their intent.

The other so-called fossil-free gas that the Council deemed inappropriate for cooking and heating homes was RNG, and that wasn’t even because cooking meals over processed cow-poop fumes sounds disgusting. It is mainly because the RNG forced out of the organic waste like animal manure and crop residue doesn’t do much to reduce climate-destroying emissions and comes with the same health-destroying pollution as natural gas.

While the Climate Action Council’s scoping plan rightly establishes electrification as the primary pathway to healthful, economical and emissions-free buildings, fossil-fuel interests have managed to sneak in vague, meaningless references to hydrogen and RNG all over the document. Given that beyond very limited applications, these fuels would be incompatible with New York’s climate law, one can only assume that obfuscation is the point of these references.

A year ago, Governor Hochul committed to two million climate-friendly, electrified or electrification-ready homes by 2030. Homes and Community Renewal has committed itself to funding only clean, healthy all-electric high performance buildings.

The trend is clear, and discerning home builders should not lock their customers into obsolete technology reliant on piped fuels. Gas is not cleaned by hydrogen and RNG.

Anshul Gupta and Sara Schultz are part of the Renewable Heat Now Coalition.