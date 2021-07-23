Another Voice: Climate change requires a holistic approach

If battery storage can demonstrate safe operation, consumers could treat batteries like any other appliance, giving them the power to control energy costs, protect themselves against power outages and become environmentally responsible.

One of the CLCPA targets is to achieve 100% zero-emission electricity by 2040. While a noble goal, solutions directed solely at energy supply, without considering demand, will cost the consumer more. Increased demand due to fossil to electric conversion will require additional investment for infrastructure upgrades that will be passed on to the energy consumer.

Without these upgrades to electric systems, power outages will increase, costing the U.S. economy $150 billion annually, according to Bloomberg.

Wind and solar projects coupled with energy storage at the point of use increases probability of continuous power delivery to the consumer. But focus needs to go beyond grid level to one that places this value behind the meter at the home/business.

If we are to meet net-zero goals, everyone must be brought along. For instance, individuals and communities could be incentivized to employ solutions that are cheaper than traditional utility models.

There is a massive opportunity to elevate New York’s position as an example for deploying the holistic development of a green economy, but it must consider the voice of the consumer to be effective.

Dennis Elsenbeck is president of Viridi Parente, a battery technology company, and a member of New York’s Climate Action Council.