Another Voice: Climate change requires a holistic approach

The New York Climate Action Council is sorting through recommendations presented by industry-sector advisory panels to create a roadmap for achieving the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, or CLCPA, targets. Despite these positive first steps in the recommendations, a more holistic approach is necessary to truly have an impact on climate change.
One of the biggest challenges related to decarbonization is that we focus on reducing emissions from the supply side predominantly, which only produces 15% of emissions, while ignoring the demand side, which accounts for a combined 85%. We have an unprecedented opportunity to balance economic and environmental sustainability if we look at the entire energy ecosystem while ensuring that electric infrastructure and supply matches the demand.
The move from fossil fuels to electric will dramatically increase demand as much as 65% to 80%. Adding electric alternatives relies on the same capacity that we depend on with the utility distribution system – and it simply is not there.
Regulatory business models that reward holistic solutions can mitigate the effect of converting to electric options by matching the increased demand with point of use battery storage and signing up for utility time-of-use metering. Simultaneously, we should increase accessibility of sustainable energy storage units to consumers to increase their resiliency against power outages. This not only impacts emissions but frees up capacity for economic growth.
If battery storage can demonstrate safe operation, consumers could treat batteries like any other appliance, giving them the power to control energy costs, protect themselves against power outages and become environmentally responsible.
One of the CLCPA targets is to achieve 100% zero-emission electricity by 2040. While a noble goal, solutions directed solely at energy supply, without considering demand, will cost the consumer more. Increased demand due to fossil to electric conversion will require additional investment for infrastructure upgrades that will be passed on to the energy consumer.
Without these upgrades to electric systems, power outages will increase, costing the U.S. economy $150 billion annually, according to Bloomberg.
Wind and solar projects coupled with energy storage at the point of use increases probability of continuous power delivery to the consumer. But focus needs to go beyond grid level to one that places this value behind the meter at the home/business.
If we are to meet net-zero goals, everyone must be brought along. For instance, individuals and communities could be incentivized to employ solutions that are cheaper than traditional utility models.
There is a massive opportunity to elevate New York’s position as an example for deploying the holistic development of a green economy, but it must consider the voice of the consumer to be effective.
Dennis Elsenbeck is president of Viridi Parente, a battery technology company, and a member of New York’s Climate Action Council.