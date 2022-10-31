Another Voice: Climate Action Council Scoping Plan must be realistic and responsible

New York’s Climate Action Council (CAC) is scheduled to finalize its Scoping Plan to meet the emissions-reduction and clean energy targets of the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (Climate Act) in January.

These goals, which include using 70% renewable energy by 2030 and being 100% zero-emitting by 2040, are the most progressive and ambitious of any state in our nation – and we should all be proud of that distinction.

To produce a realistic and attainable plan, however, we all must be part of the solution.

Earlier this year, the CAC held several public input meetings and received thousands of comments from businesses, individuals, and organizations expressing concerns about energy supply, reliability, and cost. To date, the CAC has not acknowledged those concerns or assured ratepayers that it is including these vital factors in its final recommendations.

Recently, New York’s leading energy, business and labor groups jointly produced a roadmap that will meet the Climate Act’s goals in a practical, achievable manner. The Independent Power Producers of New York, Business Council of New York State, New York State AFL-CIO, and New York State Building & Construction Trades Council developed seven principles to address the shortcomings of the current Scoping Plan. They are: maintain a safe, reliable, and resilient energy infrastructure; communicate impacts on energy consumers and businesses; create and retain high-quality union jobs; leverage the power of markets to achieve decarbonization; reduce emissions from all sectors, including transportation and heating; promote development and maintenance of needed energy infrastructure; and support fuel and technology diversity.

The CAC’s current plan does not address these principals adequately, creating significant concerns for businesses and residents regarding its reliability, affordability, and feasibility.

As our region continues to battle inflation, recover from the pandemic, and compete in an ever-changing economy for top talent and jobs, the prospect of intentionally creating an environment where energy is neither available nor affordable is seriously alarming.

These seven principles were formed by energy, business, and labor sectors experts, using real data, research and forecasts. This is what’s required for true success – without putting unwarranted financial burdens on Western New York’s businesses and families. Banning energy sources or naively assuming we can flip a switch for instant access to nothing-but-clean energy is only a roadmap to disaster.

Please join the Buffalo Niagara Partnership in a call for common sense and express these concerns to our state lawmakers before it is too late. Let’s make sure we can actually power our economy tomorrow and for years to come.

Dottie Gallagher is President & CEO of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, the region’s chamber of commerce and privately funded economic development organization.