Another Voice: Climate Act’s 'blueprint' to electrify everything will negatively impact WNY

New York’s 2019 Climate Act is one of the most ambitious climate laws in the world, and the Climate Action Council’s (CAC) Draft Scoping Plan, the “blueprint” for NY’s energy transition, remains open for public comment through June 10. And while turnout at a recent public hearing was solid, surprisingly most WNYers remain entirely unaware of the significant changes that may soon be required.

Specifically, the Draft Plan recommends an energy sector overhaul, including bans on natural gas service and appliances for home heating and water heating, cooking and clothes drying – as soon as 2024, along with a requirement for all-electric new construction. It proposes converting nearly everything to electric power despite the plan itself saying there will be an energy shortfall by 2040, and that reliability of the energy systems are thinning to concerning levels by next year.

According to National Grid, for WNY to “electrify everything” would require a near quadrupling of regional electricity production – a leap from 4 GW to 15 GW. That’s the equivalent energy production of more than four Robert Moses Hydroelectric Power plants. Building an electric network capable of electrifying all heating load is not practical or affordable.

This ban is the first of many sweeping changes proposed for how we live and do business, all of which will be costly. Many sources – including the CAC’s consultants – project it will cost $20,000 to $50,000, on average, to convert a single WNY home from natural gas to electricity. This translates to $10 billion to $25 billion in WNY costs alone – not including the estimated $650 in higher annual operating rates as electricity costs more than natural gas. The plan doesn’t explain how consumers will pay these enormous expenses.

These extreme measures will increase the cost of anything requiring energy, from cooking to heating to transportation. The financial burden will be worse for WNY, where winters are 56% colder than downstate – even though we produce fewer emissions, and earn less, on average.

We all share the goal of reduced emissions. National Fuel has reduced its utility delivery system emissions by 64% since 1990. But, bottom line, there’s a better plan. These goals can be reached with a balanced approach, using a mix of energy including natural gas, which is far more reliable and affordable. Abandoning natural gas and its underground, storm-resistant, reliable delivery system makes no sense.

Instead, an all-of-the-above approach – combining renewables with efficient use of our existing delivery system for low- and no-carbon fuels including renewable natural gas and green hydrogen – can meet these goals without financially burdensome wholesale electrification requirements and increased reliability risk.

Let your voice be heard. Tell the CAC we need a better plan – not a ban – that can meet these targets realistically and fairly.

Donna DeCarolis is President of National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation and a member of the New York State Climate Action Council.