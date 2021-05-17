Another Voice: ‘Clean Slate’ law would help convicts and communities

The recently passed Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act provides a straightforward and essential roadmap for revitalizing our city and county: Open up economic opportunities to the people and communities whom their conviction history has affected.
Thanks to this new law, more than 100,000 New Yorkers will have their previous marijuana convictions expunged, providing vital relief to those who routinely suffered discrimination and dashed opportunities.
We know that those with convictions struggle to find stable housing and jobs – years, even decades, after their involvement in the criminal legal system because of the stigma a conviction record carries. We also ignore the fact that many of these convictions result from an unjust legal system that has over-criminalized Black and brown New Yorkers for decades.
The expungement provisions in the new law are a good step toward addressing these systemic inequalities – but they are only the beginning. Every year thousands of people in Erie County exit the criminal legal system only to find that they are held back by their conviction record in perpetuity. These people are our friends, family members and neighbors, and they are just as deserving of a fresh start.
This is why our Legislature must build off the new law by passing Clean Slate legislation. Under Clean Slate, all convictions would automatically be sealed and later expunged following a period of time after a person’s successful completion of their sentence.
Our city and county would receive a tremendous boost from Clean Slate. Our current system keeps individuals with conviction records trapped, unable to secure gainful employment, professional licenses and other opportunities that foster economic security.
Clean Slate is an example of a straightforward solution that can help us make significant progress. The ability to find a job leads to increased wages and decreased interaction with the criminal legal system – which is exactly what has occurred in other states that have implemented Clean Slate policies.
While New York passed a records-clearance law in 2017, its application-based process remains insufficient and too demanding. Case in point: less than 0.5% of eligible people have successfully had their records cleared in the past three years.
There is no legitimate reason to keep people in limbo when we know that automatic expungement has been proven to work. It’s time for Albany to take it further and pass Clean Slate. Let’s create a better future together by providing all New Yorkers a fresh start.
Tanvier Peart is the just recovery coordinator, and Andrea Ó Súilleabháin is the executive director at the Partnership for the Public Good (ppgbuffalo.org).