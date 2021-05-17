Another Voice: ‘Clean Slate’ law would help convicts and communities

The recently passed Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act provides a straightforward and essential roadmap for revitalizing our city and county: Open up economic opportunities to the people and communities whom their conviction history has affected.

Thanks to this new law, more than 100,000 New Yorkers will have their previous marijuana convictions expunged, providing vital relief to those who routinely suffered discrimination and dashed opportunities.

We know that those with convictions struggle to find stable housing and jobs – years, even decades, after their involvement in the criminal legal system because of the stigma a conviction record carries. We also ignore the fact that many of these convictions result from an unjust legal system that has over-criminalized Black and brown New Yorkers for decades.

The expungement provisions in the new law are a good step toward addressing these systemic inequalities – but they are only the beginning. Every year thousands of people in Erie County exit the criminal legal system only to find that they are held back by their conviction record in perpetuity. These people are our friends, family members and neighbors, and they are just as deserving of a fresh start.