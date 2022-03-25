Another Voice: Clean Slate Act can remove employment obstacles

Clean Slate legislation is being discussed in Albany again this year for good reason: It can provide a fresh start for thousands of New Yorkers by removing barriers for those who have served their prison sentences and provide them the opportunity to thrive.
This is more important than ever in the wake of the Covid pandemic to ensure that New Yorkers with criminal records aren’t left behind as the economy reopens. In the era of worker shortages and “the Great Resignation,” Clean Slate can combat workforce shortages by reducing obstacles people face as they seek employment after incarceration.
Under the Clean Slate Act (S.1553C/A.6399B), New Yorkers will be eligible to have conviction records automatically sealed three years from sentencing for misdemeanors and seven years from sentencing for felonies, not including time incarcerated. These time frames are carefully calibrated to allow people with conviction records to move forward with their lives and access jobs, housing and higher education.
To be eligible for automatic sealing relief, individuals must have completed probation, parole or postrelease supervision, and cannot have incurred any new convictions or pending charges during the three- or seven-year waiting period. Sex offenses are not eligible for sealing.
As we continue to recover from the pandemic, businesses are adapting to economic conditions and resuming their search for skilled workers. By reducing barriers to employment for those with criminal records, we will be able to get more people back to work more quickly.
Some may wonder why Verizon is engaged in this issue. As one of the state’s largest private unionized employers, we think people deserve second chances. This issue affects millions of New Yorkers, including our customers, our employees and our business.
We believe that if someone hasn’t had any convictions for a certain number of years and aren’t on parole, probation or the state registry, they should be able to finally move on with their life. This measure will not end poverty or systemic racism, but it will do more to help people get back on their feet than all of the criminal justice reforms of the last few years combined.
As we work to strengthen our communities and propel our economy into the future, the Legislature should continue the passage of just and reasonable laws like this and the Drivers’ License Reform Act. These reforms create a next generation economy that truly provides opportunities for everyone. We look forward to working with lawmakers and the governor to take that next step to help people rejoin the workforce. It is the right thing for those people in need of a second chance.
David Lamendola is a director for Verizon Government Affairs for New York and Connecticut.