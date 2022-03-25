Another Voice: Clean Slate Act can remove employment obstacles

Some may wonder why Verizon is engaged in this issue. As one of the state’s largest private unionized employers, we think people deserve second chances. This issue affects millions of New Yorkers, including our customers, our employees and our business.

We believe that if someone hasn’t had any convictions for a certain number of years and aren’t on parole, probation or the state registry, they should be able to finally move on with their life. This measure will not end poverty or systemic racism, but it will do more to help people get back on their feet than all of the criminal justice reforms of the last few years combined.

As we work to strengthen our communities and propel our economy into the future, the Legislature should continue the passage of just and reasonable laws like this and the Drivers’ License Reform Act. These reforms create a next generation economy that truly provides opportunities for everyone. We look forward to working with lawmakers and the governor to take that next step to help people rejoin the workforce. It is the right thing for those people in need of a second chance.

David Lamendola is a director for Verizon Government Affairs for New York and Connecticut.