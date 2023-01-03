Another Voice: City's lack of planning was obvious and its response was inadequate

Mayor Byron Brown shouldn’t waste money on a study by NYU’s Wagner School to study the city’s response to the Blizzard of 2022. He only needs to talk to the residents. As participant-observers, we witnessed, on the ground, the lack of disaster planning prior to the storm, a reaction that lacked any exigency during the storm, and a recovery process that was haphazard and punitive after the storm.

Warnings of a blizzard of “historic proportions” began five days before it hit Buffalo. However, the alarm bell was never rung. Telling people what makes a “blizzard” – wind speed, snow fall, visibility and duration – does not translate into the message “Going outside can kill you.” A clear message stating “One can experience disorientation, frostbite and hypothermia within minutes” was never sent. During winter storms, farmers attached ropes between their houses and barns. Those rope-lines were lifelines for them and their stock. People needed such concrete examples, not degrees of visibility.

The city imposed a driving ban that allowed essential workers to travel, sending the message that travel was possible, but not deadly. Access to Routes 198 and 33 should’ve been blocked. And, because it was stated that ban was implemented as necessity for the cleanup process, a mixed message was sent.

Also, many residents in the city do not own cars, including vulnerable low-income workers, the elderly and the infirm. Why not a walking ban?

National Grid sent out email warnings of probable outages to all of its customers days prior to the storm. The city initially opened two warming centers and offered advice on how to safely use a generator, not an option for renters or those who live paycheck to paycheck. Public schools, once community bomb shelters, should have been community warming shelters.

Given Buffalo’s narrow streets, one-way streets and streets heavily populated with the most vulnerable, the city should have a fleet of snowmobiles and other vehicles capable of transporting people, medicine and food in snowbound areas.

The Tuesday after the storm, plows worked on Tillinghast Avenue – a one-way street of single family homes – for six hours. Amherst Street, by Wegmans, was not cleared for two-lane traffic. The city refuses to invest in sidewalk plows. Could they not have borrowed some from Rochester to aid in the cleanup?

Imagine the number of deaths if regular citizens did not step up. Amid cascading government failures, Buffalonians saved lives, and the mayor ought to thank them all.

And waive the $4,500 fine to the Bangladeshi community.

Beth Kwiatek is a social justice writer and currently works as a Senior Research Fellow at the UB Center for Urban Studies.