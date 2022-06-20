Another Voice: City should maintain the East Side properties it owns

The mass shooting of 13 individuals at the Jefferson Avenue Tops on May 14 has not only irrevocably changed the lives of their immediate families, friends and community. In addition, it has thrown into stark relief the degree to which an entire section of Buffalo has been neglected by policymakers and shaped by systemic racism for decades.

At a recent meeting of a multistreet block club in a neighborhood not far from the site of the shooting, members voiced concerns over law enforcement’s response to crime and illegal drugs, the proliferation of housing code violations and the failure of the city to maintain the properties it owns in their neighborhood.

It was this last that prompted me to think of one way the community surrounding Jefferson Avenue might be helped, both now, in the immediate aftermath of the mass shooting, and as it embarks on the essential process of long-term sustainable improvement. The City of Buffalo owns many derelict homes and vacant lots in this section of town, in large part due to property tax foreclosure, housing deterioration and mandated demolition. However, it does not always maintain these properties. Something as basic as grass-cutting was a major topic of conversation at the block club meeting. One member described 3-foot-high grass on city-owned properties, including on the strip between the sidewalk and street.

She related seeing young schoolchildren forced to navigate through grass rising over their heads to reach the sidewalk after being dropped off at the curb by their buses. This – and the many other ill effects of unmaintained urban properties: vermin, concealed hazards and trash are but a few – is no way to live and is not acceptable in a 21st century American city.

My suggestion is this: Over the summer months, the city should deploy the necessary resources to clean up and maintain its properties, including cutting the grass, in this section of the city. If, as claimed by the community police officers and housing inspector at the block club meeting, the city is faced with the same staffing shortages as other employment sectors, it should prioritize these neighborhoods over others.

This community has undergone a horrific trauma. What better way to show that the city recognizes and is allied with these neighborhoods than to make immediate improvements to the quality of life through the provision of basic services?

Sorely needed infrastructure improvements such as sidewalk and road repair, traffic calming, park and playground updates and many others can then follow.

Amy Downing is a board member and community outreach volunteer at the King Urban Life Center, 938 Genesee St.