Another Voice: Church betrays Scripture and history by backing critical race theory

The Upper New York Conference of the United Methodist Church completed its annual conference on June 19, continuing the denomination’s seemingly eager pursuit of cultural acceptance with little regard for Scripture and historic Christianity. If such a thing were possible, John Wesley would have rolled over in his grave as the Upper New York Conference, in essence, decided to publicly endorse Critical Race Theory (which it has internally promoted for some time).
At the conference, the delegates voted to send memorandums of support to Albany regarding the “Chemical Irritants Ban” and “Daniel’s Law.” Justification for this support included arguments based upon the supposed retributive nature of law enforcement, systemic racism, targeting of minority communities and “wars being waged against these communities.”
My biggest issue with the resolution is its assumption that the events that motivated this legislation were motivated by racism, simply because the police were involved with a minority. The fact that there is no evidence of such, apart from the skin color of the victim, the uniform of the “oppressor,” and the theory of critical race is apparently irrelevant.
It says in John 7:24, “Do not judge according to appearance, but judge with righteous judgment.” Judging merely on the “appearance” of things can lead us to rash conclusions. It is interesting that the same people who tell Christians not to judge the actions of others as right or wrong are so quick to assign motives to others when no motive is truly known.
Critical race theory is destroying 240 years of progress in race relations. Children are being taught in school to see each other as opposing forces in the battle for supremacy and control over the system. Minorities are being taught that the police force, as a system, is hunting them down. White children are being taught that they are born racist and privileged, regardless of their personal circumstances. To dare question this thinking is “white fragility” showing itself. These broad-brush character assignments are ludicrous and un-Christian.
I have asked the UNY Conference to list me as a dissenter on the letter written to Albany. I will have no part in the racist Marxism of critical race theory as it is contrary to the Gospel of Jesus Christ. In Jesus there is “no Jew or Gentile, no slave nor free … ” (Galatians 3:28). All are created in the image of God.
Partiality, even in pursuit of equity, regardless of what ethnicity is on the receiving end, is scripturally sin. Marxist equity, the belief that the system should ensure that everyone ends up at the same place, is contrary to creation and Scripture.
Stephen Mannion is pastor of Faith and Emmanuel United Methodist Churches in Lancaster.