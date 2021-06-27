Another Voice: Church betrays Scripture and history by backing critical race theory

The Upper New York Conference of the United Methodist Church completed its annual conference on June 19, continuing the denomination’s seemingly eager pursuit of cultural acceptance with little regard for Scripture and historic Christianity. If such a thing were possible, John Wesley would have rolled over in his grave as the Upper New York Conference, in essence, decided to publicly endorse Critical Race Theory (which it has internally promoted for some time).

At the conference, the delegates voted to send memorandums of support to Albany regarding the “Chemical Irritants Ban” and “Daniel’s Law.” Justification for this support included arguments based upon the supposed retributive nature of law enforcement, systemic racism, targeting of minority communities and “wars being waged against these communities.”

My biggest issue with the resolution is its assumption that the events that motivated this legislation were motivated by racism, simply because the police were involved with a minority. The fact that there is no evidence of such, apart from the skin color of the victim, the uniform of the “oppressor,” and the theory of critical race is apparently irrelevant.