Another Voice: Children need to hear their parents say 'no'

I recently read an article in my AARP magazine. Funny how I don’t remember crossing that bridge from Rolling Stone to Newsweek to AARP.

The article was something one doesn’t usually find in a senior citizen publication. It was about the mental health crisis among our youth today. I agreed with everything the author claimed as the cause of this mental health crisis in our kids: social media, school shootings, bullying, the pandemic, etc. But there was no mention of the single most important influence on any child: parents.

What changed over the course of my long career serving young people was not the kids, it was the parents. Somewhere along the decades, we began to see adversity as the enemy for our children. In so many ways, we wrapped them in bubble wrap so they would never experience rejection, unfairness or hear the word “no."

The trouble is life is full of rejection, unfairness and the word “no." By denying our kids the exposure to these supposed negatives, we did them incredible harm; it did not prepare them for the reality we all face. To add insult to injury, so many parents went on the offensive when little Johnny was cut from the team, wasn’t selected to National Honor Society or was scolded by a teacher.

Over the past 10 years, what was once a parent “complaint” about these issues became “harassment” charges. How many times when meeting with such parents did I use examples like only one team wins the Super Bowl, only one candidate out of hundreds gets the job, etc. We all fall or get knocked down in life. What teaches us the most valuable lessons is simply whether we learn how to get up.

I am not talking about abuse of our youth – that demands our immediate protection. I am talking about adversity, not getting what we want. Let’s examine social media and phones. I have yet to meet the 14-year-old who can afford to purchase a phone and pay the monthly charges. Parents do that and yet so many, not all, never set rules for their kids regarding them.

More importantly, they do little if anything to check the activity on the phones. During orientation for freshmen, I would challenge parents to explain why any young person needs a phone or device when they go to bed. I heard “they need an alarm” (Walmart charges $8 for an alarm clock). Only two things occur with phones and kids at nighttime and they are both harmful.

One is sleep deprivation. Kids need at least eight to nine hours of sound sleep, and every text or social media notification interrupts that cycle. The second problem is the opportunity to get involved in areas that raise the risk for inappropriate behaviors. You decide if your kid needs a phone, first of all, and certainly can decide whether that phone goes on your nightstand at bedtime and not with your kid.

Another problem that I never experienced decades ago as a young educator or when I was a youth myself is the concern parents would have as to whether their child liked them. Until the day I lost my parents, I never doubted their love for me and my siblings. I also never remember hearing or thinking that they liked me.

Critics will say that we live in a different world than the one I grew up in. Bullying? Always existed. Hurts whether in person or on social media. School shootings? Scary stuff. No argument here. I remember the Cuban Missile Crisis and people convinced nuclear war was imminent. That was pretty scary as well.

No doubt stressors have always existed in human nature and always will. We need far more therapists and social workers in schools. We should also ask the Board of Regents when they will mandate more than 20 weeks of a health course in high schools. My former district was bold enough to mandate a full-year health course that specifically allotted twice the amount of time to help teach students how to cope with the stressors in life.

Yet, the most influential factor in helping our kids remains with parents. Without question, no is the hardest word for a parent to say to their child. Yet at those orientation meetings, I would remind those freshmen of this simple translation – when your parents say no to you, what they are really saying is “I love you."

Joe Lucenti served at Canisius High School for 19 years as a teacher and administrator, then served as principal of Akron High School for 22 years. He is now adjunct professor at Canisius College in its Education Admin graduate program.