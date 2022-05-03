Another Voice: Childhood obesity is a tragedy that can be averted

Obesity is a thief. It robs its victims of years of their lives, quality of life, self-esteem and mental health. Its side effects are countless: diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, depression, loss of income potential and even many forms of cancer. Researchers estimate that obesity accounts for a large share of US adult mortality in recent decades – about 18% of all deaths between ages 40 and 85 years. Like all of the most evil movie villains, it doesn’t spare children.

The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated this already festering problem. In Erie County, 16% of children and adolescents are obese. In New York State, approximately one-third of all children and adolescents are either overweight or obese.

Before proceeding, it is important to emphasize a crucial point: the children with obesity are NOT to be blamed, stigmatized, or shamed. As a pediatrician, I always first and foremost want to promote positive self-esteem among children and adolescents.

I want kids to be proud of themselves and have a strong self-image, while simultaneously assisting the child’s family to tackle eating habits in a way that is health-promoting. Fortunately, many health barriers can be overcome by addressing these societal failures.

The first approach is education. Children must be taught the benefits of how to eat well and exercise through age-appropriate lessons that are reinforced throughout a child’s education. Nutrition labels should be easier to understand with simple color-coding or grades for parents and families to allow for quick consumer reading when families are shopping. Evidence has shown that reduction in television time and physical education in schools have been vital towards decreasing rates of obesity in children.

Although education is crucial, there is a role for the government to play to uproot the financial and cultural obstacles that stand in the way of healthy children. First, there should be limits on advertising of unhealthy, processed foods.

Healthy foods should be subsidized so that they are cheaper than processed, calorie-dense foods. Gyms and fitness/community centers can be required to have 1) free admission for children and 2) time set aside to allow children dedicated access to fitness equipment and facilities.

Many of these steps involve leaders at multiple levels including parents, school boards, local leaders, state representatives and federal regulatory bodies. As we are all experiencing, public health crises can and should mobilize our entire society to defend those who are most vulnerable.

In the case of childhood obesity, we have let this fire burn for far too long and we must rally the political will to enact policies to allow every child to live a long, healthy life.

Matthew Swatski is a pediatrician and resident at Oishei Children’s Hospital.