Another Voice: Chemical recycling won’t solve our plastics problem

Brightmark, a chemical recycler, turns plastic waste into fuel, rather than new plastics. Of the 37 chemical recycling projects announced in the U.S. since 2000, just three are operating, and none of them convert plastic waste to new plastics on an industrial scale. Instead, these facilities turn the discarded plastic into another form of fossil fuel, which speeds global warming.

Turning plastic into fuel is counterproductive for effectively addressing climate change. Processing just one ton of plastic waste produces three tons of greenhouse gas emissions. The many chemical additives in plastic also contribute to its toxicity when burned as a fuel.

In the past six months, petrochemical industry lobbyists have been aggressively pushing chemical recycling bills through state legislatures and lobbying the federal government for funding. While paying lip service to “sustainability,” the petrochemical industry expects virgin plastic production to quadruple by 2050. Much of the plastics produced here in the U.S. are intended to flood overseas markets, worsening global pollution.

New York cannot afford to fall for the myth of chemical or advanced recycling and further entrench itself in the fossil fuel economy that is imperiling the natural world.

Judith Enck is head of Beyond Plastics, an advocacy group, and a visiting faculty member at Bennington College.