Another Voice: Chauvin verdict is good for police, good for America

As a police veteran of 34 years, I welcome the outcome of the Derek Chauvin trial.

We all watched in horror as the disgraced officer knelt on the neck of a handcuffed George Floyd, a Black man, for nine minutes and 29 seconds. He did not relent when Floyd used his last breaths to call for his mother. He did not relent after Floyd stopped breathing. Three other police officers watched the excruciatingly slow execution of a man who posed no threat to them.

As a police officer, the footage of Floyd’s murder was hard for me to watch, but I watched it over, and over, and over again.

I watched it as a mother, the sister of Black men, the wife of a cop, and as a Black woman who has endured this kind of abuse.

I watched it as a lifelong resident of Erie County, where 32 people have died from abuse, neglect and mistreatment in our county Holding Center under the reign of Sheriff Timothy Howard.

And I watched it as a law enforcement officer who loves wearing a uniform to serve and protect.