Another Voice: Chauvin verdict is good for police, good for America

As a police veteran of 34 years, I welcome the outcome of the Derek Chauvin trial.
We all watched in horror as the disgraced officer knelt on the neck of a handcuffed George Floyd, a Black man, for nine minutes and 29 seconds. He did not relent when Floyd used his last breaths to call for his mother. He did not relent after Floyd stopped breathing. Three other police officers watched the excruciatingly slow execution of a man who posed no threat to them.
As a police officer, the footage of Floyd’s murder was hard for me to watch, but I watched it over, and over, and over again.
I watched it as a mother, the sister of Black men, the wife of a cop, and as a Black woman who has endured this kind of abuse.
I watched it as a lifelong resident of Erie County, where 32 people have died from abuse, neglect and mistreatment in our county Holding Center under the reign of Sheriff Timothy Howard.
And I watched it as a law enforcement officer who loves wearing a uniform to serve and protect.
The verdict of guilty was just and necessary. No single person should ever be judge, jury and executioner. It is my hope that with this verdict we can begin to heal and usher in a new era of accountability. I hope this verdict is the beginning of systemic change. The truth is that we absolutely need the police. And often, the communities who are most victimized are the communities who need us the most.
I am proud to have served in the Buffalo Police Department for 31 years and to serve now as director of Public Safety at Canisius College. I bring my core values of compassion, dignity, respect and fairness to work every day – as do many of my colleagues. But there is a darker side to policing and it has long been time to deal with it because we’ve lost too much already.
To my friends in law enforcement who may be skeptical of criticism because our jobs are often dangerous and difficult, I hear you. I’ve been kicked, spit on, threatened and verbally assaulted. I’ve done the paperwork, worked the long hours and I’m also frustrated by repeat offenders.
But I’m asking you to join me in the hard but necessary work of restoring trust between law enforcement and the people we serve. As a longtime advocate for community policing, I know there is a pro-police and pro-public path forward.
As the nation struggles to move past Floyd, Adam Toledo, Daunte Wright, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Philando Castile, Michael Brown and too many others to name, Erie County will struggle to move past India Cummings, Richard Metcalf Jr., RosieLee Yvette Mendez, David Liddick, Marguerite Arrindell and at least 27 others who died in the Erie County Holding Center in Buffalo.
We all deserve police who believe that dignity, respect and fairness are at the heart of law enforcement, not at odds with it.
Kimberly Beaty, a former Buffalo police deputy commissioner, is a candidate for Erie County sheriff.