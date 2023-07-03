This month, the Chautauqua Institution welcomes residents and visitors for its 150th season of educational and cultural programming, featuring internationally renowned artists, authors and leaders.

The story of the Chautauqua Institution is one of ongoing economic and educational impact, contributing to county, region and state revenues via a world-class community for discovery, recreation and spiritual exploration.

In spring of 2022, the Institution and Chautauqua Property Owners Association (CPOA) engaged researchers to measure the economic impact made by the Institution, their patrons and property owners on Chautauqua County, Western New York and New York State.

The study revealed an impressive impact on all three. Along with being responsible for the creation and sustaining of more than 3,600 jobs across New York, the Institution has a $233 million effect on Chautauqua County; a $243 million imprint on Western New York, including nearly $18 million in local and state tax revenue; and a $305 million impression on the state, with tax revenue almost double the regional number.

The latter amount is significant when considering that, according to a 2022 study released by the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies, New York’s arts and culture sector represents 7.3% of the state’s gross domestic product (GDP). The Institution is a part of this number, contributing to the creative bedrock of the state’s foundation — and one central to its present and future.

The Institution has always been an inclusive destination dedicated to enabling an exploration of evolving human values, and one that facilitates enrichment through educational, recreational and spiritual means.

Throughout this summer, new attendees and returning visitors can enjoy live music, engage with our beautiful waterfront and attend workshops with best-selling authors. They can explore democratic principles and find spiritual guidance via lectures and worship services. We are expanding such opportunities through our new travel program, CHQ Travels – further evolving the Institution’s ongoing purpose.

And these are just some of the reasons why I refer to the Institution as a rich and vibrant tapestry. It’s easy to feel like this about a one-of-a-kind cultural enclave, to effusively boast of its aura and indispensability.When I can also declare the impressive economic component of our idyllic locale, it illuminates how impactful the Institution is for so many people and possibly piques the curiosity of those yet to be introduced to our extraordinary mission.