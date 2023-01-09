Another Voice: Charter schools provide important choices for parents

In “Another Voice: Testing data from Buffalo charter schools should be of grave concern” (Buffalo News, Dec. 21, 2022), Buffalo City School Board Member-at-Large Larry Scott cites recent state assessment scores as a reason to debate the efficacy and “proliferation” of public charter schools throughout the Buffalo area and fails to acknowledge parent choice.

Scott is right to point out that the pandemic has had a profound impact on student learning. He, however, fails to mention that this result is not unique to Buffalo’s public charter schools: Test scores declined for students across Erie County. And in cherry-picking a single year of data, Scott fails to note that despite all of the funding inequities that exist between public charter schools and public district schools, charter students’ state test scores in ELA and math have exceeded the district average for years. The story that these most recent test scores tell me about our city’s public charter schools is the immense value that students derive from a public charter school education. When that high-quality education is disrupted, as happened during the pandemic, it impacts kids’ learning. As such, these data suggest that Scott come to a completely different conclusion: He should instead urge state leaders to increase their support for our city’s public charter schools.

But rather than go low and stoke the tired counterproductive charter vs. district fires, let’s consider what is really important here – parents’ rights to choose high-quality schools for their children. Parents select the schools that are the the best fits for their children and families. Beyond academics, charter schools provide unique opportunities for specialized learning. They provide excellent opportunities for social/emotional growth and activities to bring out the best in students. Charter schools provide ample opportunities for families to be actively involved in the school community. When we expand the options for high-quality schools, students benefit, families benefit, our entire community benefits.

BPS and the school board members should not fight public charter school education. Instead, we should all be collaborating to improve education across the board for all students. District schools, public charter schools, community-based organizations, the business community and local colleges should join forces with families. We need to present a united front on how we are going to move forward from the pandemic. We all have the same goal – to help our students succeed and reach their highest potential.

As we usher in 2023, let’s collaborate to provide the best possible education for our children. Let’s choose to do the work together.

Janique Curry is Community Engagement Manager, Buffalo, New York Charter Schools Association