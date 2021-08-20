Another Voice: Character education matters in today's world

Horace Mann, the catalyzing force behind America’s public education system, believed so much in character development that he held its importance at the same level as academic instruction. His approach remains relevant today, with bullying still prevalent, mental health crises on the rise among students, and Golden Rule practitioners a rarity in the public eye.

In a recent Gallup Poll, 81% of Americans reported being dissatisfied with the moral and ethical climate of the country. The situation is getting worse, according to 68% of separate Gallup respondents, with consideration of others – compassion, caring, tolerance and respect – the most pressing problem.

More than 90% of adults have already voiced their support for the teaching of honesty, acceptance and moral courage in our public schools, and character education has been shown to positively affect academic performance. A recent analysis of character education in the journal Education and Urban Society pointed to a .4-point GPA boost, in addition to statistically significant improvements in students’ compassion, honesty, respect, self-control and social skills.