Another Voice: Change school start times to 8:30 a.m.

In the era of Covid-19, we were keen to heed the advice of the CDC and implement policies backed by scientific research to protect and enhance the well-being of our communities. Yet, in regard to our everyday institutions, we are often blinded by tradition and customs from making positive reforms, especially to our education system.

We have neglected to properly refashion our schools to meet the 21st-century needs of our students and ignored the science that should prompt change. Students are more stressed, more sleep-deprive and busier than ever. Although there are plenty of pedagogical flaws that need addressing, one simple fix to make education more efficient is to delay school start times until 8:30 AM.

The CDC recommends that teenagers get 8-10 hours of sleep per day to ensure good health. But for most students, busy with hours of homework, sports, clubs, work, hobbies and other obligations, this is impossible. Per the 2017 CDC High School Youth Risk Behavior Survey, roughly 75% of teenagers are not getting 8 hours of sleep on an average school night.

For teenagers, poor sleep is associated with an increased likelihood of being overweight, poor mental health, the use of illegal drugs and other concerns. At school, exhausted students perform worse, act out and fail to engage with the educational materials provided to them.

Delaying school start times carries many benefits. Studies have suggested that delaying school start time decreases adolescent car crashes (due to drowsiness) and tardiness. Economically, delayed school times also make sense. RAND, a nonpartisan research organization, conservatively projected in a recent study that later school times would cause a gain of $8.6 billion to the U.S. in 2 years, $83 billion after 10 years, and $140 billion after 15 years. Students with better sleep receive better educations, manage their stress better and make increased economic contributions.

The greatest concern most parents have with delayed school start times is conflicts between their established schedules and the new times. Yet, until work schedules and school schedules are perfectly aligned, discrepancies and inconveniences will always exist. Thankfully, community life orbits school schedules. School services and childcare systems will naturally readjust. With careful planning and unified policy, the transition can be smooth.

Major organizations that have publicly backed policy to delay school start times include the U.S. Surgeon General, the National Sleep Foundation, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association and the CDC. It’s time we acknowledge their scientific expertise and reconstruct our school system.

Evan Doerr is interested in heterodox economics and critical philosophy and is a fellow at the Institute for Youth in Policy.