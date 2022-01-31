Another Voice: Catholic schooling's advantages provide a better education

The challenges faced by our children today are some of the most daunting seen in generations. Right now, they are struggling through a pandemic unlike any seen for more than 100 years. Each day, they find themselves trying to navigate a digital era, one marked by relentless social media bullying and online cyberthreats, not to mention a national mental health crisis arising from both of the issues listed above and compounded by the traditional ups and downs of adolescence.

I frequently ask myself what I can do to help my children better deal with these seemingly insurmountable obstacles. I find that now – given the challenges they face – there may be no time in which the qualities instilled by a Catholic education are more needed.

I am grateful to my parents for making the sacrifices they did so that my brother, sister and I could attend Catholic schools and grow in a strong, faith-based academic environment. Doing so helped shape us into quality people, with sound moral compasses.