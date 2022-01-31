Another Voice: Catholic schooling's advantages provide a better education

The challenges faced by our children today are some of the most daunting seen in generations. Right now, they are struggling through a pandemic unlike any seen for more than 100 years. Each day, they find themselves trying to navigate a digital era, one marked by relentless social media bullying and online cyberthreats, not to mention a national mental health crisis arising from both of the issues listed above and compounded by the traditional ups and downs of adolescence.
I frequently ask myself what I can do to help my children better deal with these seemingly insurmountable obstacles. I find that now – given the challenges they face – there may be no time in which the qualities instilled by a Catholic education are more needed.
I am grateful to my parents for making the sacrifices they did so that my brother, sister and I could attend Catholic schools and grow in a strong, faith-based academic environment. Doing so helped shape us into quality people, with sound moral compasses.
The eighth-grade motto at our school reads: “Once strangers. Then friends. Now Family.” The atmosphere of Catholic schools is one in which students feel comfortable taking risks and finding successes in a variety of ways. Their “family feel” encourages students to be supportive of one another in classrooms and on athletic fields and stages. And ask any of your friends or family members who have attended Catholic schools, and they will tell you that the bonds formed during their school-aged years connected them with friends for life.
According to the National Catholic Educational Association, Catholic schools consistently outperform others by as much as 20 percentage points on national and standardized tests. While curriculums are aligned with state standards, the extra resources available to Catholic school students – along with generally smaller class sizes – provide more enriching activities and individualized attention, both proven catalysts to success. Catholic schools allow for additional exploration and accept each child as a person, rather than just a student.
Catholic schools are financially supported by local parishes that absorb some tuition costs. In addition, thanks to the generous support of alumni, friends and benefactors, more assistance is available to families who otherwise would not be able to enroll their children.
Each and every day, parents make decisions that impact their children’s lives. Without question, some of the most important revolve around choosing the highest quality of education.
I encourage you, if you are thinking of discovering other opportunities for your kids, to explore the unique and critical benefits a Catholic education can give them.
Mary Doyle-Szlosek is principal of OLV Elementary School in Lackawanna.