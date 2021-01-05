Another Voice: Catholic Health well-positioned to lead vaccine effort

There was a recent letter published in The Buffalo News from a local resident objecting to the selection of the Catholic Health System to “lead” the planning process for Covid-19 vaccine distribution in the five-county Western New York region. I respectfully but strongly disagree as I think Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo made a wise choice.

The governor made it clear that that no political figure would lead the regional planning process. That was appropriate given the demands placed on public office holders and their administrators. There are five counties involved, not just one. The process has to be impartial, free of favoritism. It must be collaborative involving all the major public health officials, public health experts and major health care providers in the region.

But why the Catholic Health System? I believe some of the major factors the New York State Department of Health and the governor considered were:

• As reported in The News, the Catholic Health System has the highest rated hospitals in the region, according to the Leapfrog Group, an independent rating organization. There are only 14 hospitals in New York State that are “A” rated, and Catholic Health has two of them, the only “A” rated hospitals in Western New York.