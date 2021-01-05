Another Voice: Catholic Health well-positioned to lead vaccine effort

There was a recent letter published in The Buffalo News from a local resident objecting to the selection of the Catholic Health System to “lead” the planning process for Covid-19 vaccine distribution in the five-county Western New York region. I respectfully but strongly disagree as I think Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo made a wise choice.
The governor made it clear that that no political figure would lead the regional planning process. That was appropriate given the demands placed on public office holders and their administrators. There are five counties involved, not just one. The process has to be impartial, free of favoritism. It must be collaborative involving all the major public health officials, public health experts and major health care providers in the region.
But why the Catholic Health System? I believe some of the major factors the New York State Department of Health and the governor considered were:
• As reported in The News, the Catholic Health System has the highest rated hospitals in the region, according to the Leapfrog Group, an independent rating organization. There are only 14 hospitals in New York State that are “A” rated, and Catholic Health has two of them, the only “A” rated hospitals in Western New York.
• The Catholic Health System has just recently proved its regional focus by taking on the public health problem created by the closure of the hospitals in Eastern Niagara County, which I know well having represented the area in Congress for 28 years. Tens of thousands of our neighbors in the Lockport area would not have a hospital but for the Catholic Health System’s intervention.
• The Catholic Health System was the first in New York State, perhaps the country, to implement the concepts of a Covid-only hospital, and a Covid-only nursing home for recovering Covid patients no longer requiring hospital care. This has been replicated in other communities as a creative solution to the pressure on hospitals and health care professionals.
So being the most highly rated, having a proven regional focus and having the ability to produce creative solutions, I believe, drove the selection of the Catholic Health System.
However, it is also clear that the public health officials from all five counties, the public hospitals including ECMC, and all major health care providers in the region, must be at the table as the plan is developed and implemented. The process must be inclusive.
The fact that the Catholic Health System is religiously based and not public is irrelevant when we are attacking a major health crisis. It would only be objectionable if the Catholic Health System had declined to do as asked.
John J. LaFalce was a member of Congress representing Western New York from 1975 to 2003.