Another Voice: Catholic Health’s contract offer is unfair to health care ‘heroes’

As a nurse in the Catholic Health system, the last year and a half has been the most traumatic time in my career.

My colleagues and I watched patient after patient die from Covid-19. We witnessed families and loved ones say their final goodbyes over the phone or by videochat.

But it was more than being faced with constant illness and death. The pandemic also brought to light serious underlying issues at Catholic Health hospitals that put both the workers and the patients we care for at significant risk.

The hospitals in the system are understaffed in the best of times, with low pay exacerbating turnover. We reached a crisis point during the pandemic, and it has not abated.

Hospitals are desperately understaffed from nurses to dietary, technical services and cleaning employees. Hundreds of unfilled positions remain vacant. Nurses are routinely working through lunch hours and breaks because taking them might endanger the lives of patients who won’t get staff attention otherwise.

The understaffing, low pay, long hours and missed breaks take a horrible toll on all of us and impact the level of care we can provide to patients.