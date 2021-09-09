Another Voice: Catholic Health making investments to sustain our future

The call of duty for health care workers during the past 18 months has required unparalleled dedication, faith, flexibility and resilience to meet the continuing needs of our communities. Just as the individuals within our hospitals have repeatedly risen to the challenges of this “unfair” pandemic, so has Catholic Health.
The health care environment is ever changing. High-performing organizations like ours must be prepared to change with it. As a trusted partner in Western New York, we must plan today for the health of our communities tomorrow.
Our approach is multipronged with purposeful investment in our people and our communities. We invested in Epic, the world’s leading electronic health care record, to provide our team with the most advanced tools to make their jobs easier and deliver the highest quality care possible. To care for the people of Eastern Niagara County, when they were left behind, we are planning a new state-of-the-art hospital in Lockport. This will ensure the continuity of safe, high-quality health care for this community.
We recognize that our associates – the people who provide high-quality health care as well as the gentle touch, comforting smile or reassuring word that can help make patients’ health care experience better – are crucial to our mission. To help them through the pandemic, we provided hazard pay longer than any other health system in Western New York. We developed resiliency programs to support the mental well-being of our workforce – the first organization in our region to do so. We also continue to use agency staff when needed to support our team.
Our commitment to our associates will continue well into the future. Our associates and their unions are partners with us. We recently settled negotiations with one union without any disputes and delays. We remain committed to negotiating in good faith with another union to reach new contracts that provide market-competitive wages and benefits to help us recruit and retain associates; reduce staffing challenges; ensure safe workplaces; and offer fulfilling work experiences. The union must engage and bargain in good faith so we can settle negotiations before the contracts’ expiration on Sept. 30.
Catholic Health, like many local and national health systems, has experienced significant financial challenges over the past several years due to the dramatic shift from inpatient to lower-cost outpatient care. These challenges have been compounded by tens of millions of dollars in losses stemming from the Covid pandemic.
We have challenges today and ambitious plans for tomorrow. We need all of us working together to achieve the progress toward becoming the future-focused, sustainable organization our associates and communities need us to be.
As an organization inspired by faith and committed to excellence, Catholic Health will continue the fight to reach this goal, not only because we must, but because I believe we can.
Mark A. Sullivan is president and CEO of Catholic Health.