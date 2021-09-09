Another Voice: Catholic Health making investments to sustain our future

The call of duty for health care workers during the past 18 months has required unparalleled dedication, faith, flexibility and resilience to meet the continuing needs of our communities. Just as the individuals within our hospitals have repeatedly risen to the challenges of this “unfair” pandemic, so has Catholic Health.

The health care environment is ever changing. High-performing organizations like ours must be prepared to change with it. As a trusted partner in Western New York, we must plan today for the health of our communities tomorrow.

Our approach is multipronged with purposeful investment in our people and our communities. We invested in Epic, the world’s leading electronic health care record, to provide our team with the most advanced tools to make their jobs easier and deliver the highest quality care possible. To care for the people of Eastern Niagara County, when they were left behind, we are planning a new state-of-the-art hospital in Lockport. This will ensure the continuity of safe, high-quality health care for this community.