Bob Ciesielski

Wind, solar and hydro power are sources of clean, renewable electricity. In light of the climate catastrophes related to dangerous heat and epic flooding this summer, it is inconceivable some continue to oppose renewables and electrification. Renewables are a win-win solution for economic growth in our area, protection of agriculture and rural communities and the necessary remedy to dangerous and unhealthy climate change.

Jobs are available for the manufacturing, construction and maintenance of wind turbines, solar arrays, cold weather air-to-air and geothermal heat pumps, electric vehicles and electric charging stations. Other clean energy jobs involve weatherproofing homes and buildings, and recycling wind turbines and blades, and solar panels.

Renewable electricity is already able to heat and cool our homes and power our vehicles. Wind and solar projects are needed in Western New York to power these new local energy demands. Wind and solar are the fastest growing and least expensive sources of electricity in the U.S. and the world.

Last year, more electric powered heat pumps were installed in the U.S. than gas furnaces. Cold weather air-to-air heat pumps are capable of heating homes down minus-13 degrees and of cooling homes at a fraction of the cost of air conditioners. Maine has issued 116,000 vouchers for heat pumps in that frigid state.

Toyota has announced that more than 26% of its recent sales were of hybrid electric vehicles. General Motors, Ford and five other automobile manufacturers in the U.S. announced plans to install 30,000 electric chargers to expand the nationwide network for electric vehicles. Components for electric vehicles are to be produced at our local auto plants, including the Lockport GM facility.

Our rural communities have often suffered from poor prices for agricultural products and subsequent low services for communities. Towns and school districts benefit economically from guaranteed substantial annual payments paid by wind and solar project developers and from host agreements with participating towns. Lease payments paid to farmers for a portion of their lands used for solar arrays and wind turbines often permit the remainder of the farm to be kept in agriculture – instead of abandoning or selling the property for housing tracts or big-box warehouses.This past year’s record Buffalo blizzard, California rainfalls following a disastrous drought, Canadian wildfires and smoke, a Phoenix heatwave and Florida ocean temperatures prove that scientists are correct regarding the impact of greenhouse gases on our planet. The New York State Climate Action Council strongly supports renewable energy and maximizing electrification as the most efficient, reliable and cost-effective ways of reducing emissions from fossil fuels and curbing climate change. Let us all work together to protect our children, the Earth and all the life it holds.