Another Voice: Cannabis law will create jobs, community investments

The MRTA also calls for a significant percentage of the related tax revenue allocated for a Community Reinvestment Grant program. This commitment would be essential for any legalization effort to be seriously considered by state lawmakers. The Community Reinvestment Grant program, which could include funds for affordable housing, after-school and summer programs, and upgrades to public parks, will play a large role in the restoration of communities routinely devastated by decades of cannabis prosecutions.

As with alcohol, all businesses and organizations involved in the product supply chain will have to be licensed and regulated. The MRTA includes a multi-tier licensing classes structure, modeled after the craft beverage industry. This model allows multiple types of businesses to gain entry at a fair licensing cost. Having these structures in place at the time of legalization will be crucial to supporting small growers and manufacturers while avoiding unnecessary delays.

With the regulations proposed in the MRTA, a roll-out could take as little as four months in New York. Ensuring a successful and swift creation of the adult-use market would only help accelerate the timeline for new tax revenue, job creation and community investments.

Cory Muscato is the regulatory liaison for Bison Botanics, in Kenmore.