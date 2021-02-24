Another Voice: Cannabis law will create jobs, community investments

A Quinnipiac University poll found that 63% of New York State residents believe cannabis should be legalized for adult-use recreational consumption. Over the last three years, state leadership has been on the cusp of passing adult-use cannabis legislation.
Lawmakers have two paths to legalization this legislative session. The Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act, or CRTA, which is contained in Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s fiscal year 2022 budget, and the Marihuana Regulation & Tax Act, or MRTA.
The MRTA stands to act as a first step to establishing a robust industry with good policy.
On Jan. 6, Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, D-Buffalo, and Senate co-sponsor counterpart Liz Krueger, D-Manhattan, filed a new version of the MRTA, which proposes a simplified tax structure, an affordable licensing program conducive to small businesses, and a Community Reinvestment Program.
It is well established that effective policy has the most considerable positive impact on any burgeoning industry’s economic development, and adult-use cannabis is no exception. The MRTA touts a robust but practical flat 18% excise tax on all cannabis products. At this rate, cannabis flower, concentrates, edibles, topicals and tinctures would be available for retail at a fair price, driving tax revenues as more people turn away from the flourishing black market.
The MRTA also calls for a significant percentage of the related tax revenue allocated for a Community Reinvestment Grant program. This commitment would be essential for any legalization effort to be seriously considered by state lawmakers. The Community Reinvestment Grant program, which could include funds for affordable housing, after-school and summer programs, and upgrades to public parks, will play a large role in the restoration of communities routinely devastated by decades of cannabis prosecutions.
As with alcohol, all businesses and organizations involved in the product supply chain will have to be licensed and regulated. The MRTA includes a multi-tier licensing classes structure, modeled after the craft beverage industry. This model allows multiple types of businesses to gain entry at a fair licensing cost. Having these structures in place at the time of legalization will be crucial to supporting small growers and manufacturers while avoiding unnecessary delays.
With the regulations proposed in the MRTA, a roll-out could take as little as four months in New York. Ensuring a successful and swift creation of the adult-use market would only help accelerate the timeline for new tax revenue, job creation and community investments.
Cory Muscato is the regulatory liaison for Bison Botanics, in Kenmore.