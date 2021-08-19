Another Voice: Cannabis industry counting on leadership from Kathy Hochul

With the recent political firestorm in Albany now mercifully coming to a close, the next chapter for New York can open with some easy wins. One already teed up for Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul would change the state’s socioeconomic landscape without any political horse-trading and face next to no opposition from Republicans and Democrats alike. Sounds like a pipe dream? In a sense, it is.

Hochul can move forward with appointments to the Office of Cannabis Management and begin the process of getting applicants licenses to participate in the multibillion-dollar cannabis industry. For far too long, the status of cannabis, legalized in the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act last March, has lingered like low-hanging fruit with no one around to pluck it.

The legislation, championed by Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, encouraged New York based businesses and social equity applicants to participate in the cannabis industry. However, the slow roll out of the MRTA created frustration and confusion. Had cannabis become a political pawn? Had hesitancy with legalization created foot dragging? Whatever the reason, we can leave to the historians and focus on the future – and that starts now.