Another Voice: Cannabis industry counting on leadership from Kathy Hochul

With the recent political firestorm in Albany now mercifully coming to a close, the next chapter for New York can open with some easy wins. One already teed up for Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul would change the state’s socioeconomic landscape without any political horse-trading and face next to no opposition from Republicans and Democrats alike. Sounds like a pipe dream? In a sense, it is.
Hochul can move forward with appointments to the Office of Cannabis Management and begin the process of getting applicants licenses to participate in the multibillion-dollar cannabis industry. For far too long, the status of cannabis, legalized in the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act last March, has lingered like low-hanging fruit with no one around to pluck it.
The legislation, championed by Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, encouraged New York based businesses and social equity applicants to participate in the cannabis industry. However, the slow roll out of the MRTA created frustration and confusion. Had cannabis become a political pawn? Had hesitancy with legalization created foot dragging? Whatever the reason, we can leave to the historians and focus on the future – and that starts now.
Hochul will take the reins and hopeful speculation has already started. What we know so far gives us confidence that she will support the development of a cannabis industry rather than hold it back. In an interview before the passage of the MRTA she called legalization “long overdue,” realizing the positive financial impact the industry could have for New York.
In line with her fellow Buffalonian Peoples-Stokes and cannabis advocates across the state, Hochul emphasized the importance of social equity provisions in the legislation. It’s important “to make sure that communities of color will understand exactly what’s involved in applying for these licenses as soon as they’re available,” she said.
On Tuesday, Hochul will step into the position of governor and be able to make licenses available. Through working with the legislature in appointing a board for the OCM and selecting an executive director, New York can at last launch its very own cannabis industry.
Recently, State Sen. Jeremy Cooney proposed a bill that would expedite licensing. He realized the challenges faced by businesses and applicants across the state due to this unnecessary delay and wanted to help.
Hochul can begin her administration by showing New Yorkers what her governing can accomplish. She can quickly move forward with the OCM and licensing. This will jump-start the industry, allowing the realization of long-awaited state revenue from cannabis – a win-win.
Andrew M. Rosner is board vice president, and Daniel Dolgin a board member, of the New York Cannabis Growers Processers Association.