Another Voice: Cancel state tests for the sake of over-stressed students

I am appalled at the stance The Buffalo News and Sam Radford have expressed in regard to implementing the New York State English language arts and math tests for grade 3-8 during these Covid-19 pandemic times. Apparently, The Buffalo News is of the opinion that it is a good idea to give these children more stress. I must advocate for these students and their parents.

This is not the time to give children age 7-13 more stress on top of what they are dealing with on a daily basis. These state tests are so problematic that many parents opted their children out of taking them even before the pandemic. If these tests actually gave good results based on a well-made assessment, there might be a little merit to the plan. However, so many of the students are not learning effectively with part-time school mixed with virtual learning or all virtual learning.

I’m not sure that The Buffalo News or Radford are aware that many children are doing “school” under varying conditions that may make anything like objective assessments unrealistic. Not all children in New York have access to dependable Internet, and their learning has been completely stalled.