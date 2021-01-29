Another Voice: Cancel state tests for the sake of over-stressed students

I am appalled at the stance The Buffalo News and Sam Radford have expressed in regard to implementing the New York State English language arts and math tests for grade 3-8 during these Covid-19 pandemic times. Apparently, The Buffalo News is of the opinion that it is a good idea to give these children more stress. I must advocate for these students and their parents.
This is not the time to give children age 7-13 more stress on top of what they are dealing with on a daily basis. These state tests are so problematic that many parents opted their children out of taking them even before the pandemic. If these tests actually gave good results based on a well-made assessment, there might be a little merit to the plan. However, so many of the students are not learning effectively with part-time school mixed with virtual learning or all virtual learning.
I’m not sure that The Buffalo News or Radford are aware that many children are doing “school” under varying conditions that may make anything like objective assessments unrealistic. Not all children in New York have access to dependable Internet, and their learning has been completely stalled.
How exactly do you make concrete comparisons regarding how students are doing when even the mode of assessment is so inadequate? The hallmark of effective assessments is standardization throughout the implementation of the tests. This cannot be relied on this year, due to so many individual environments under which the children would take these tests.
As a recently retired special education teacher, I have witnessed the emotional breakdowns of some students taking these standardized tests because they included reading passages more than two to three grade levels higher than the student’s grade. Many of the questions contain more than one correct answer, with one of them being more correct than the other. The math test has become a reading test, with questions so convoluted that the students find it difficult to figure out what arithmetic to apply.
I have witnessed students working on these untimed tests for over 5 hours per day. This seemed almost abusive! When helping to administer computer-based tests, I noted that the tests sometimes randomly shut down and needed the proctor’s override. The tests are not problem-free during normal times.
After almost a year of interrupted learning, about the last thing these kids should have to worry about is standardized testing over multiple days. This also applies to giving the Regents tests. Take the word of teachers about how their children are doing compared to grade level or content area expectations using multiple measures of achievement.
Kathleen Brown is retired special education teacher and current substitute teacher.