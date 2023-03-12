The big picture: The government of Canada has previously announced that it wants to take in 1.5 million new immigrants by 2025 to help grow the population and to fill the gap in its economy left by aging baby boomers. Combine this radical idea with a significant housing crisis, and you need a radical solution. But how well thought-out is that solution?

In short, the Canadian housing crisis is simply a case of supply and demand. The solution is to ban foreign property purchases, target investment properties, penalize home flipping and discourage foreign investment by taxing vacant and underutilized properties. This sounds like a reasonable plan upfront, and didn’t require too much detail to receive Royal Assent in the Canadian government last June to become law Jan. 1. Unfortunately, that was also the last action that might have been well thought-out. The cast-a-wide-net approach has even included certain Canadian homeowners, farms, builders and investors, and certainly has no regard for the longstanding U.S.-Canadian border relationship of open trade, welcomed travel and intertwined relationships enjoyed by citizens of both countries. The unintended consequences of this, is very apparent, the Canada we once knew is no more. Yes, as far as this is concerned, Canada does not want us anymore.

As a member of an American family with a generational history of owning homes for over 60 years in Southern Ontario, this tax on foreign-owned property is very confusing, with very steep penalties for not filing, and is also having detrimental effects on Canadians as well as Americans. While Canadian accountants, lawyers and even the Canadian Revenue Authority are struggling with interpreting the rules of the tax and how it is written, we, as ordinary American citizens are caught in the middle of their bureaucratic mess.

The inequities, confusion and clear intent not to exclude American property owners – American families who have generational history in Canada, and are depended upon to support local Canadian economies yearly as summer residents in Canada, has drawn strong criticism from both American and Canadian citizens and politicians who recognize the significance and support our unique relationship.

We are fortunate to have Congressman Brian Higgins to champion our cause and bring this concern to the attention of the U.S. and Canadian governments.

Ultimately, based on the signs so far, including the Canadian government’s response to its own legislators, the U.S. government alone has the most leverage in addressing this issue with Ottawa.

We must all voice our concern to gain any traction towards resolution of this misguided legislation.

Buffalonian Eli Honig’s family has owned property in Southern Ontario for decades.