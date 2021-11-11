Another Voice: Campuses should welcome open debate and discussion

Dorian Abbot, a geophysicist at the University of Chicago, was disinvited by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology after being scheduled to give a lecture on climate change because he expressed views opposing racial or gender preferences for student admissions and faculty hiring.
The lecture was unrelated to these views, but MIT rescinded the invitation nevertheless. It is troubling that diverse views cannot be tolerated within the academic community, whose mission should be to promote discussion and debate to solve problems and expand students’ worldview.
This topic is current and controversial, which is exactly why it should be discussed openly without fear of retaliation. To have an informed opinion, it is essential to understand the arguments that support the view with which one disagrees as well as concurring arguments.
A 2019 survey by the Pew Research Center found that 73% of Americans believe that race or ethnicity should not be a factor in college admission decisions, with only 7% saying that it should be a major factor. Among minority groups, 62% of Blacks and 65% of Hispanics surveyed agree that race or ethnicity should not be a factor.
At the same time, a 2018 Gallup poll shows that 65% and 61% of Americans favor affirmative action for women and minorities, respectively. In that survey, participants were asked “Do you generally favor or oppose affirmative action programs for women or racial minorities?” without defining what affirmative action means. The apparent discrepancy between the Pew and Gallup polls underscores the need for open discussion to clarify and understand these positions.
In 1996, Californians passed Proposition 209, which makes it unconstitutional for the state to discriminate against or grant preferential treatment on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity or national origin, which effectively bans affirmative action. In 2020, Proposition 16, which sought to overturn the affirmative action ban, was voted down.
In addition, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled on several cases involving affirmative action over the years, and a case involving race-based admission at Harvard University is currently on their docket.
Abbot writes in a Wall Street Journal letter that “I believe that every human being should be treated as an individual worthy of dignity and respect. In an academic context, that means evaluating people for positions based on their individual qualities, not on membership in favored or disfavored groups.” This is hardly an expression of sexism or racism. It is not hate speech. Rather, it is a perspective worthy of consideration and respect.
Mark R. O’Brian, Ph.D., is a professor of biochemistry at the University at Buffalo.