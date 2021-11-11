Another Voice: Campuses should welcome open debate and discussion

Dorian Abbot, a geophysicist at the University of Chicago, was disinvited by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology after being scheduled to give a lecture on climate change because he expressed views opposing racial or gender preferences for student admissions and faculty hiring.

The lecture was unrelated to these views, but MIT rescinded the invitation nevertheless. It is troubling that diverse views cannot be tolerated within the academic community, whose mission should be to promote discussion and debate to solve problems and expand students’ worldview.

This topic is current and controversial, which is exactly why it should be discussed openly without fear of retaliation. To have an informed opinion, it is essential to understand the arguments that support the view with which one disagrees as well as concurring arguments.

A 2019 survey by the Pew Research Center found that 73% of Americans believe that race or ethnicity should not be a factor in college admission decisions, with only 7% saying that it should be a major factor. Among minority groups, 62% of Blacks and 65% of Hispanics surveyed agree that race or ethnicity should not be a factor.