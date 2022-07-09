Another Voice: Calling a fatal crash 'an accident' keeps us from asking important questions

In his 1966 testimony to Congress on safety on our nation’s streets and roads, Ralph Nader said, “A civilized society should want to protect even the nut behind the wheel from paying the ultimate penalty for a moment’s carelessness not to mention protecting the innocent people who get in his way.”

As injuries and deaths on our city, region and country’s roads rise dramatically, his words hold more weight than ever.

On June 17, while still light out at 9 p.m., three young women were riding bikes separately along the faded bike lanes on South Park Avenue. A Chrysler sedan hit all three of them, as well as two parked cars. One woman, Sara Rogers, died and two are still in the hospital.

It was an accident.

Thirteen-year old Marcell Yanders was killed in November. He was walking home from his school (which had not even a crosswalk at any intersection surrounding it) when a truck hit and killed him.

It was an accident.

When 28-year-old Shauntia Dickinson crossed Bailey at Broadway (where the pedestrian light button was broken) and was hit and killed by a car last winter, a hit-and-run that still has no leads today, it was an accident.

A few weeks ago, Earl McColgin a visually impaired man, was taking his evening walk with his dog Toby. It was therapeutic for his Parkinson’s disease. As he crossed Utica at Norwood, a speeding car had no regard for the stop sign, and hit Earl, launching him into the intersection and as his head hit the pavement he lost consciousness. He awoke in the hospital where his son told him that Toby was dead.

It was an accident.

To call all of the events above, and the countless ones happening every day in our region crashes, not an accident, is to begin to recognize a problem. A problem has solutions, whereas an accident is an isolated incident no one has to take responsibility for. But when it comes to our roads and our cars and our drivers, there’s no such thing as an accident.

To address this growing problem, we can start by asking some key questions:

• Why are our streets safer for cars than people outside of cars?

• Why don’t we more often consider the safety of those in our city who cannot or choose not to drive (nearly 30% of households in Buffalo don’t own a personal vehicle)?

• Why did the city offer not a single dollar to fund municipal sidewalk snow removal despite the snowpack last January that put walkers and wheelchair-bound citizens into the street with traffic, despite Rochester and Syracuse doing this themselves already?

• If we admit that some people may lose control of their vehicle due to health episodes, drug and alcohol use, insufficient training or mobile phone use, then why don’t we build more streets that better protect people out walking and biking?

• Why do we think cars traveling at 30 mph is safe when collisions at that speed statistically kill half the people they hit?

• Why do we build our roads to make drivers feel comfortable doing 40 or 50 mph in the middle of our city when those speeds statistically kill over 80% of the people they hit?

• Why do we like cars in our country that are built larger and larger and larger, to the point where any barely trained teenager can get behind the wheel of a pickup truck with a hood so large that it needs a camera on its dash to see what’s in front of the vehicle?

• Why do we not test vehicle safety for surrounding pedestrians the way they do in Europe and Japan?

• Why are local municipalities so slow to build protected bike lanes so that families may ride around safely to their destinations?

• Why do we all prefer the term accident, to crash?

If we want to put a value on life that is higher than the one we put on vehicle speed, we can solve these problems through contact with local governments. Let your representatives know what you’d like to see funded. What you’d like to see changed. Or these crashes will continue to pile up, and so will the deaths.

Kevin Heffernan is communications director of GObike Buffalo.