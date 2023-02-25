Climate change is inarguably the most salient environmental problem confronting humankind today. This recognition has led policymakers to take all reasonable actions to wean ourselves off of fossil fuels and move toward a future in which the United States and more generally the world is powered by clean and renewable sources of energy.

In the U.S., California has taken the boldest steps thus far to address climate change. What California does matters for two reasons. First, California is big. Its economy is almost the fourth largest in the world. Other states in the U.S. and jurisdictions elsewhere in the world have often followed California’s example. Information from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) shows that multiple states have chosen to adopt California’s vehicle standards under section 177 of the federal Clean Air Act.

A central part of California’s 2022 Scoping Plan is to decrease greenhouse gas emissions 48% below 1990 levels and to attain carbon neutrality by 2045. To accomplish this goal, it will be necessary to lessen petroleum use by 94% between 2022 and 2045 and to decrease fossil fuel use overall by 86%.

The transportation sector in California – and many other states – is the biggest emitter of greenhouse gases. Having already put its Low Carbon Fuel Standard in place, California is well positioned to ensure that almost all new vehicles have zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 and possibly sooner. Also, this standard obliges oil companies to diminish the carbon intensity of transportation fuels. This is salient because this part of the standard will ensure that the liquid fuels that will continue to be needed for legacy cars and trucks on the road after 2045 are low carbon biofuels.

Although California’s Scoping Plan is ambitious, there are potential pitfalls of which to be mindful. If opposition to some of the plan’s bolder initiatives rises, then some parts of this plan may be modified or scrapped. If battery costs do not keep decreasing, if the state’s electric utilities, for instance, do not provide the needed charging infrastructure with sufficient rapidity, or if there is local resistance to either new charging sites or to grid improvements, then California may be compelled to slacken its zero-emissions vehicle requirements.

These challenges notwithstanding, there is a decent chance that California will succeed in leading an energy transformation throughout the U.S. and possibly the world. As both concerned citizens and judicious stewards of the environment, we have to root for California to succeed.

Amit Batabyal is the Arthur J. Gosnell professor of economics and the Interim Head of the Sustainability Department, both at RIT, but these views are his own.