There is no way to describe the stress and anxiety of preparing a grant application to someone who has not undertaken the task. Explaining complicated community problems within minuscule word counts, creating budgets in forms that don’t work correctly, and finding out at the eleventh hour that some online platform is jammed – as a development professional, my blood pressure climbs at the thought of it.

But nonprofit life is wholly dependent on grants. And Buffalo, in particular, is one of the most philanthropically underserved regions of the country. That makes every dollar released to this sector more important than it would be in another city. Organizations like the Oishei Foundation and Western New York Foundation have recently entered into months-long strategic planning processes in order to determine how best to meet funding needs.

When the American Rescue Plan money landed in the lap of the Brown administration, their team held a responsibility to this sector. This funding was a chance to meet new needs, to pilot new ideas, and to emerge from a pandemic stronger and more vibrant.

I worked with organizations that help traumatized youth, organizations offering quality health care to underserved communities, and organizations forging paths to job readiness. for our most disenfranchised neighbors. Each felt that if ARP funding would launch the effort, the next year of funding would be easier to secure.

Altruism wasn’t required. When Buffalo becomes a better place to live, it becomes easier to govern, and its tax coffers grow. The Brown administration frequently forgoes nonprofit banquets, galas, and press events. I see his staff less frequently than any other political staff members. I’m no longer waiting for this team to become altruistic.

Then, what was required? Strategy. Listening to the sector and listening well. Learning from experts about what works in the process. Those of us who developed grant requests for ARP dollars experienced the most challenging process possible because the administration engaged no experts, utilized no best-practice tools, and provided no meaningful feedback to grant seekers.

In a process that is already glitchy and uncomfortable on its best day, the Brown administration managed to find a way to offer a migraine of a funding mechanism. But anyone who works in the grant world knows this is just a part of the process. The effort is worth it for the chance to fund vital community work. Nonprofits invest an average of $100 per hour preparing a grant at approximately an hour per page. That means that the preparation and submission of an average proposal costs over $3,000. Some nonprofits submitted several proposals each.

This money could have been used to heal, to feed, to care, to educate, to employ, to plant and to inspire. Instead, funds that should have supported the restoration of this sector will now be diverted to an ineffective system of government that continues to fail its most vulnerable constituents.

Despite a frustrating process, we were willing to abide. We’re lean, and we’re scrappy, and we’re used to a challenge. But to pull the funding away, after all we’ve invested, and months of endless waiting with no communication, on something as fruitless as “revenue replacement?”

Brown, Common Council, you owe this city an apology.