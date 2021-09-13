Another Voice: Byron Brown is the choice to keep Buffalo citizens safe

We feel compelled to write in support of Mayor Byron Brown. This decision was made because of the announced public safety proposals put forth by mayoral candidate India Walton. She has vowed to defund the police. She has stated she will cut almost $8 million from the police budget and slash 100 officers.

The Buffalo Police Department is the largest police organization on the Niagara Frontier, with a proud 150-year history. As lifelong residents of Buffalo and Western New York, we have witnessed both the good and the bad times experienced by the Buffalo area, mostly from hands-on experience in addressing those events.

From the top down, our decisions were made out of love for the City of Buffalo and its residents. Having risen through the ranks of the department, from the bottom to the top, we served in many capacities and were fortunate enough to retire with a combined total of 70-plus years of policing experience. Being named the commissioner of the Buffalo Police Department was the proudest day of our law enforcement careers.