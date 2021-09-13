Another Voice: Byron Brown is the choice to keep Buffalo citizens safe

We feel compelled to write in support of Mayor Byron Brown. This decision was made because of the announced public safety proposals put forth by mayoral candidate India Walton. She has vowed to defund the police. She has stated she will cut almost $8 million from the police budget and slash 100 officers.
The Buffalo Police Department is the largest police organization on the Niagara Frontier, with a proud 150-year history. As lifelong residents of Buffalo and Western New York, we have witnessed both the good and the bad times experienced by the Buffalo area, mostly from hands-on experience in addressing those events.
From the top down, our decisions were made out of love for the City of Buffalo and its residents. Having risen through the ranks of the department, from the bottom to the top, we served in many capacities and were fortunate enough to retire with a combined total of 70-plus years of policing experience. Being named the commissioner of the Buffalo Police Department was the proudest day of our law enforcement careers.
With Brown’s leadership, support and planning we were able to reduce the overall crime rate in the city to historic lows. FBI statistics for 2006-2018 show a 40% reduction when compared to 2005. The mayor made public safety a top priority of his administration and gave the department the necessary tools to make Buffalo a safer place to live, work and raise a family.
Defunding and weakening the department will not better serve the people of Buffalo and Western New York. The department needs to be properly funded to provide the training, tools, technology and programs, such as community policing and crisis response, needed to effectively serve the residents of Buffalo.
Former New York Police Commissioner Bill Bratton says, “Instead of defunding the police, we should refund them with money for training, more cops, and support from the government.”
Bratton is right and Walton is wrong. With the pandemic and crime increasing nationwide, the Buffalo Police Department needs more resources, not less. The vast majority of the residents and visitors to Buffalo want more police protection in their neighborhoods.
With our extensive credentials in public safety, we believe that Walton – who has no experience whatsoever with policing, public safety, municipal budgets, contracts, unions or management – would create a nightmare for the City of Buffalo. Too much is at stake. To keep our great city moving in the right direction, we ask all residents of Buffalo to come out on Election Day and vote for Mayor Brown.
H. McCarthy Gipson was appointed by Brown as the first African American commissioner of the Buffalo Police Department, from 2006 to 2010. Daniel Derenda was the commissioner from 2010 to 2017.