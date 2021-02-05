Another Voice: Burstein deserves compensation for her tireless efforts

Physicians from the Medical Society of Erie County feel that it is truly disappointing to see the Buffalo News editorial printed Feb. 2 that asserted that Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein’s tireless efforts to protect the health and welfare of the residents of Erie County is not good value for Erie County residents.

Erie County physicians were especially disappointed to see that the editorial failed to recognize a key point of the Erie County comptroller’s report that documented Burstein working 1,266 hours of overtime since March 15, 2020.

Doing the math, Burstein worked an average of 30 additional hours per week for a total of 70 hours per week, every week, from March 15 to Dec. 31, leading the Department of Health’s Covid-19 public health response, plus overseeing usual Health Department operations. In addition, Burstein is in fact an hourly employee whose pay is tied to the number of hours she works per week, rather than a salaried employee not entitled to overtime compensation.