Another Voice: Building a Bills stadium near Central Terminal offers many advantages

Western New York has been given a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a facility important to a regional sports team, as well as an integral infrastructure element that will improve our resiliency, hasten the renovation of a historic site and be a shot in the arm for a section of the city with a storied past and a bright future.

A new stadium should indeed be built with public funds, adjacent to the Central Terminal and developed into a community asset used year-round. Whether a Bills fan or an engaged citizen, all can agree that the football franchise is as Buffalo as chicken wings, lake effect snow and the architectural icon we know as the Central Terminal.

Where we need not differ is on the importance for a modern structure that can used by the Bills during football season, and by the entire community in every season. Aligning with county/state climate action planning and One Region Forward development plans, designing this multi-modal facility so that it can be used for sports, entertainment and conventions while also meeting critical infrastructure needs, makes the best use of our hard-earned tax dollars.