Another Voice: Build Back Better would help reduce Covid's threat to workers

In New York State U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics records indicate that the occupational fatality rate fell almost 7% in the first year of the pandemic. However public health records suggest the official rate leaves out roughly 11,000 workers who died from Covid-19 in New York in 2020, according to the New York State Department of Health.

Across New York, BLS reports 223 work fatalities from all causes in the first year of the pandemic. Yet the Erie County Department of Public Health alone reports more than 200 workers died from Covid-19 in 2020.

Since the pandemic, official work fatality rates are trending higher. Applying the BLS Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries count to the 2021 American Time Use Survey’s report on work hours shows a 3.4% jump in the occupational death rate in 2020.

BLS acknowledges it does not include worker pandemic deaths except as a possible occupational fatality complication. The AFL-CIO notes the “job fatality rate remains stagnant, and job injuries and illnesses continue to be severe undercounts of the real problem.”

Across the United States in 2020, the official number of working-age pandemic victims was almost 74,000 people, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If so, Covid-19’s first year claimed about 13 times the official number of workers fatally injured in 2019 from all sources.

The pandemic is not an equal opportunity employer. BLS reports the workplace fatality rate for Hispanic or Latino workers jumped more than 7% in 2020.

While Black workers saw the occupational fatality rate fall in 2020, the drop was dwarfed by a 60% increase in unemployment for Black Americans in the pandemic’s first year.

The real tragedy in the pandemic’s deadly workplace toll is that most, if not all, these injuries and deaths are preventable. Reducing the pandemic’s impact on low-wage work could improve industrial safety.

Pandemic income supports such as child care, pay transparency legislation and lower thresholds for regular unemployment benefits could provide more resources so people do not work when infected. Joint workplace health and safety committees can be an effective means to deliver relief.

Many of the tools needed to reduce preventable pandemic injury and death form part of the Build Back Better Act now being considered by Congress. The law would deliver new resources to support employment, improve disease surveillance and protect public health. It is past time to sound the alarm on pandemic workplace safety and build back better.

Tom Baker of Burlington, Ont., is a retired union organizer with more than 40 years of experience as a member, officer, consultant and representative with the United Steel Workers and the Canadian Union of Public Employees.