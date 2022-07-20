Another Voice: Buffalo's radial street design should be restored

Did you know that Buffalo’s park system was a first in the United States? Designed by Frederick Law Olmsted and Calvert Vaux in 1868, Olmsted was drawn to the project by his belief that Buffalo was “the best planned city in the United States, if not the world.” Read Francis Kowsky’s “The Best Planned City in the World,” or watch the film of the same name on YouTube.

Consider the view from the observation deck at City Hall. Buffalo is a rough rectangle, long side running north-south with City Hall and City Center at the southwest corner. What you see is only found in Washington, Paris and Buffalo, a radial street plan: from Niagara Street to the northwest; Delaware Road; Main Street morphing into Millersport and Route 5; and then Genesee, Sycamore, Broadway, William, Clinton, Seneca and South Park. Missing from this view, of course, is Olmsted’s Humboldt Parkway.

In the mid-'50s, Washington paid 90% of the cost of building interstate highways. Not be left out, urban politicians argued for four lanes (or more) through and not around urban centers. There was an ulterior motive: urban “renewal.” Growing up in Richard Daley’s Chicago, I was well aware this meant siting expressways through predominantly “immigrant” communities, whether populated by Greeks and Italians (Eisenhower Expressway), or Black people from below the Mason-Dixon line (the Dan Ryan).

Buffalo got its Kensington, Rochester got its Inner Loop, Syracuse got I-81. As noted in the Washington Post (Aug. 16, 2021), “Racial injustice was part of the plan.” Read Steve Cichon’s story about “the slow death of Humboldt Parkway,” which led, not long after, to the slow death of Buffalo’s East Side.

David Zipper noted in Bloomberg (Sept. 28, 2021) that more lanes never work; adding another lane simply means more cars are trapped on the highway. Turn that around. Take away a lane or two: folks will find another route that is less congested. That’s just how it works. Build the Kensington and folks stop taking advantage of the radial street design.

Suppose the millions spent on Route 33 and Route 198 had been invested in bringing our "spokes" up to 21st century standards: wider, well-lit and marked, timed traffic lights, cut-outs for buses. Plenty of lanes to move folks traveling downtown to work. They can also take the Interstate 190 – after all, it’s free now.

Capping the Kensington is equivalent to putting a Band-Aid on a broken leg, covering up a mistake much like a 6-year-old sweeping the remnants of Gram’s Wedgewood soup bowl under the rug. Rochester is filling in its Inner Loop and we’re putting plastic wrap on ours? Isn’t that embarrassing?

Rescuing Delaware Park from the Scajaquada Expressway appears to be on track but only because New York State Department of Transportation got pushed to the side. Who’s going to do the same when it comes to the Kensington? Someone better or else we’re going to find that broken china under our rug.

Want to revitalize the East Side? Start by resurrecting Humboldt Parkway, not replacing it with air vents and blowers. Finish by making those ‘spokes’ places people want to be. “The Best Planned City in the World”? For once, let’s honor this gift.

Daniel J. Kosman is SUNY distinguished professor, Department of Biochemistry, University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.