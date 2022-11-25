Another Voice: Buffalo's Common Council needs a dramatic reworking

The Buffalo Common Council’s call for discussion regarding increasing its at-large membership, and government reformers’ legal action to force the council back to the map-drawing board, could be serendipitous – opportunities to holistically examine more than one aspect of city’s representational fairness.

A more comprehensive look at the body’s make-up could both give us another bite at the reapportionment apple, and the advantage of having a council leader with a city-wide perspective.

The nine current districts seem to have created a binary chess board of somewhat segregated bases, rather than a cohesive mosaic truly reflective of city’s population growth and demographic shifts. At times, it does feel like a tale of two, very different, cities – separated by income, opportunity, highways and history – where social, business and political leaders can pick clients, customers and constituents agreeable to their objectives.

Creating fairer council district lines would allow for more cross-cultural dialogue, shared solutions and the compromise necessary to compete for votes across interest groups. An open, paradigm-shattering redrawing process, with the addition of one or two new districts, could result in a more focused and competitively-chosen representative body.

It is also time to bring back a city-wide council president, who, through his or her at-large constituency, committee appointment powers, and seats on commissions and regional institutions, could serve to guide the council’s agenda and priorities. Others who have held this podium have wielded it as a counter-weight to City Hall’s 2nd floor.

I do, however, share the concerns that having additional at-large council members could essentially create two advocates for the same neighborhood or sector. Even more troubling would be such politicians using the city-wide position as a mere stepping-stone to higher office.

This brings us to the real elephant in the room, which is that there is no “elephant” in the room. No Common Council member or mayor has worn that GOP mascot symbol on his or her lapel for generations. The minority leader seat remains vacant because there has been no minority party caucus to lead.

In contrast, what do the councils of Niagara Falls, Utica, Yonkers, and even “liberal” NYC have that Buffalo’s does not? Republicans.

Registered voters of the city who are either unaffiliated or belonging to a party other than Democrat are effectively shut out of intramural primaries that, with the notable exception of the last mayoral race, are tantamount to coronations. This city’s future success requires moving from a one-party, multi-factional, zero-sum town, to a multi- or no-party, politically diverse one.

It should be clear to the average citizen seeking more innovative treatments for what ails the body politic that the status quo is not healthy for a community to flourish.

Since the city’s only elephant has been confined to the Buffalo Zoo, those who wish to make our council more inclusive, participatory and dynamic should also support non-partisan elections, or, at the very least, open primaries akin to judicial races.

Rich Taczkowski, MUP, is a former NYS Assembly staffer, urban planner, and member of the village and town boards of North Collins. His essay entitled “Toward an Uncommon Council” is available upon request at bfloville@gmail.com.